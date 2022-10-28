Rhea hired as editor

AIM Media Midwest recently moved on hiring Eden Rhea to serve the area as editor of the Portsmouth Daily Times and Community Common. This hire was after a talent search following the departure of previous editor Adam Black.

Rhea’s background in communications and marketing made her an ideal candidate for the papers. The skills and background she brings with her will help further the products not just on shelves but online, ensuring better news coverage and better access for advertisers.

An Ohio native and graduate of Otterbein University, Rhea has worked a plethora of jobs in broadcast journalism and marketing.

In previous years, she worked at WOWK and WSAZ as a news producer. She then took a short break, before going into marketing, which led to her employment at the Portsmouth Daily Times and Community Common.

“As I got more into journalism, I really thought I’d be doing more reporting or anchoring. I got my first job as a producer, however, which is much more writing focused, and I actually enjoyed it and kept going down that track,” Rhea said. “I enjoy writing and reading other journalist’s writing and I am glad I am here.”

Circling back to her love of people and stories, Rhea explained those are the topics that she will be thinking of moving forward.

“I’ve always liked writing and people and I want to blend them to work together. I think being a small paper can be hard, but I believe we’re going to have a good team and tell even more stories about local people and what’s going on around here” Rhea said. “We want to try making a difference in one small way or another.”

When Rhea isn’t at work, she is often found in the community checking out local spots, enjoying the outdoors, attending her kids sporting events and spending time with her husband and family.

“I’m excited to continue working in the field and serving the community I grew up in,” Rhea said.

Rhea with family https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Rhea-1.jpeg Rhea with family