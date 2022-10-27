Pipescreams to thrill

Dr. Stanley Workman is bringing a powerhouse of music to Second Presbyterian Church once again this week with the showcase of “PipeScreams.”

According to Workman, PipeScreams is an ‘organ spooktacular,’ a concert featuring the mighty organ of 2nd Presbyterian Church.

“It centers around the mighty sounds of the organ, but will also feature singers, dancers, and instrumentalists, in a variety of repertoire, ranging from classical selections to Gilbert & Sullivan, extending to Broadway and popular TV and movie themes, all appropriate for this spooky season,” Workman said. “The music for this concert will ring familiar and iconic in the ears of listeners and presents the organ in a day off from its usual sacred music duties. This looks back to a time when the organ provided background music for silent movies, and even further back, the organ was often the first exposure that listeners had to great music of the day.”

Workman said that he enjoys letting loose with these types of performances and believes guests will leave happy.

“We present this concert as a musical gift to the community, highlighting the talent of our community, and celebrating the treasure of the beautiful pipe organ we have here at 2nd Presbyterian,” Workman said. “The audience is invited to support the continued maintenance of the organ- affectionately known ‘Ma Kilgen,’ through a freewill offering.”

There will be a reception following the concert, and a dessert auction to benefit our annual “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” in December.

“As the presenter of a wide array of music in our area, I have always been a bit of a dreamer about putting together concerts and helping music happen,” Workman said. “I’ve always felt that our community deserved no less than the best, and I’ve given my best effort toward that goal.”

Performances will feature the talents of Dr. Jeremiah Martin, Dr. Stanley Workman, Justin Wiget, Dr. Michael Barnhart, Mariah Ginn, Emma Stewart, Summer Logan and the Portsmouth Youth Ballet, and the 2nd Presbyterian Choral Scholars.

This spooktacular concert begins at 7 p.m. and will last about an hour. The Second Presbyterian is at 801 Waller Street in Portsmouth.

By Joseph Pratt

By Joseph Pratt

