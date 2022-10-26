Murder mystery dinner raises more than $3,000 for charity

PIKETON-Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employees recently shared an evening of mystery and fun to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign at Twin Lakes Resort. Each year, fundraisers are held to generate charitable donations for non-profit organizations in Jackson, Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties.

This year, $3,210 was raised for the campaign as a result of the event which brought in a memorable cast of characters. Guests used their sleuthing skills to solve a mysterious murder. The theme of the event was a masquerade ball featuring the likes of an infamous homicide detective, a seasoned astronaut and a skittish celebrity chef. Evening activities included appetizers, dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and door prizes.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to charitable agencies in the four-county area.

Audience members try to solve a mystery during the Oct. 20 fundraiser held at Twin Lakes Resort in Piketon to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign which supports area charities. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Screenshot.jpg Audience members try to solve a mystery during the Oct. 20 fundraiser held at Twin Lakes Resort in Piketon to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign which supports area charities.

To learn more about FBP’s community commitment, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

