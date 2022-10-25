SOMC named “Placental Hospital of the Year”

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center was recently recognized as Lifeline of Ohio’s “Placental Hospital of the Year” and “OB/GYN Practice of the Year” during the organization’s Ohio Champions of Hope Gala.

SOMC has participated in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation Program since June 2021, which gives mothers the option to donate their placenta to help create healing grafts. These grafts are used to improve healing outcomes in patients with chronic wounds. On average, 25 healing grafts can be made from one donated placenta. SOMC’s donations have created approximately 1,700 healing grafts so far.

SOMC was nominated for recognition at the Champions of Hope Gala for embodying the mission of Lifeline of Ohio by:

Driving positive changes regarding donation

Carrying the message of donation beyond hospital walls

Demonstrating the ability to maximize the gifts given by heroic donors

Having proven ability to eliminate barriers and move projects/best practices forward

Seeking new ways to educate and promote donations in their field

“We are grateful for our teams and their hard work in making a difference in the lives of many others,” SOMC Administrative Director of Nursing Elvis Walters said. “Receiving these awards validates their outstanding commitment and passion.”

In order to be eligible, mothers who are interested in donating placenta must be delivering by planned cesarean section and delivering at a participating hospital, such as SOMC. There are currently 19 hospitals in the Placenta Donation Program.

For more information about the Placenta Donation Program and how it makes a difference, visit lifelineofohio.org.

