Portsmouth West 2022 Homecoming Queen and Court

The Portsmouth West Seniors celebrated their 2022 Football Homecoming Queen and Court with a ceremony on October 7 when the Senators hosted the Valley Indians. The ceremony took place during halftime with a dance that followed the game.

The 2022 Portsmouth West Football Homecoming Queen is Adri Quirasco. Adri is the daughter of Christian and Yolanda Villeda-Quirasco of West Portsmouth. Adri was escorted by Isaac Horner, son of Michael and Heidi Horner of Stout.

Senior Attendant is Haley Coleman, daughter of Chris and Sarah Coleman of West Portsmouth. Haley was escorted by her brother, Noah Coleman.

The Scioto County Career and Technical Center Attendant is Mackenzie Shope, daughter of Ryan and Amanda Shope of West Portsmouth. Mackenzie was escorted by her cousin Chase Pistole, son Michael and Heather Pistole of West Portsmouth.

Junior Attendant is Emily Moore, daughter of Rod and Judy Moore of West Portsmouth. Emily was escorted by Jakob Tipton, son of Mark and Regina Tipton of West Portsmouth.

Sophomore Attendant is Tehya Hazelbaker, daughter of Todd and Tammy Hazelbaker of Otway. Tehya was escorted by Daulton Russell, son of Traci Carver and Colton Russell of West Portsmouth

Freshman Attendant is Naomi Luster. Naomi is the daughter of Chris and Brandie Hamilton of Stout. Naomi was escorted by her brother Kaden Luster.

