Trick-or-treat set for Oct 31

The City of Portsmouth and Scioto County have both released a partnered time frame for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, which is set for Monday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The Commissioners are excited for all the trick-or-treat events happening around the county this year. Halloween is a big day for many of our kids. We hope everyone will slow down and drive safe so all our little ghosts and goblins get home safe!” Commissioner Bryan Davis said.

Sheriff David Thoroughman has listed safety measures parents should consider as we go into the spooky season.

The first tip is to plan your route ahead of time and to go over that route with your children ahead of time.

“This allows our children to know where we are going and which way to walk home in the case they become separated,” Thoroughman claimed.

He also told parents to ensure they are chaperoning their children.

“It is important that we walk with our kids when they are not teenagers, to protect them and to supervise their behavior,” Thoroughman said.

There were several rules about sidewalks that he pushed parents to observe.

“Stay on Sidewalks – we need to ensure that we use sidewalks and use crosswalks to avoid being struck by vehicles,” Thoroughman said. “Stay on well-lit roads – it is difficult to see pedestrians when there are no streetlights. So, make sure that you’re trick or treating on streets/roadways that are well lit. Carry a flashlight, glow stick, wear brighter clothing or have reflective bands / tape on the costume. Consider using face paint instead of wearing a mask. Masks hinder your vision and vision is your best friend, since you are walking at night.”

A final, big rule of he pushed was for parents to inspect candy.

“Lastly, inspect the candy before the kids eat it. Make sure that the candy is in its original wrapper and has not been opened. Also, avoid homemade treats. It is very kind of others to prepare such treats, but, as a good rule of thumb, toss these out as you can’t control the ingredients.”

While the Sheriff wants people to be safe, he isn’t the fun police, and wants families to encourage fun this season.

“I enjoy Halloween and the time leading up to it,” Thoroughman said. “The time that we get to spend with our children watching spooky cartoons and movies, seeing who can decorate the best pumpkin, watching the excitement on their face when they are choosing their costume. These are just some tips to make your Halloween safe.

A group of trick-or-treaters

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

