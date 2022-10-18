Nonprofits look to community support Oct. 20

Scioto Gives is coming to Portsmouth on October 20th for a marathon day of charity donations to local non-profit organizations (NPO). Scioto Gives is an annual charity event run by the Scioto Foundation. They have been providing aid to local 501(C)3 nonprofits throughout the area. Thursday, October 20th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. marks the 10th anniversary. For every dollar donated to a non-profit, the Scioto Foundation will match a given percentage. Last year, Scioto Gives matched 43 cents for every dollar received. This year brings not only more NPOs, but more funds to be matched by the Scioto Foundation.

Donations come from members of the community as well as local businesses. If one wishes to donate to an institution of their choice, they may bring a check to 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. Alternatively, one may visit www.sciotogives.org to provide aid via credit or debit card. A search page is provided for ease of access, as well as explaining additional details regarding the organizations participating.

This year, 46 local establishments will be attending Scioto Gives. This breaks the previous year’s number of 40. With an increase of nonprofits taking part, the Scioto Foundation raised their matching amount from $50,00 to $55,000 to accommodate the year’s influx of NPOs.

Between now and the 20th, The Portsmouth Daily Times will run articles showcasing the local nonprofit organizations that are accepting donations, as well as a summary of information about them. In no particular order, the organizations are as follows.

Portsmouth Area Museums Roy Rogers Festival

The mission of the Roy Rogers Festival is to share the love of American cowboys, cowgirls, Native Americans, and all of our heroes, to perpetuate all the things the King of Cowboys stood for, and to keep his name alive. The festival has been a community staple for cowboy lovers for nearly 40 years, and continues to spread his legacy through the Roy Rogers Scholarship Fund that allows one lucky student an education through Shawnee State University.

The Potter’s House Ministries

Potter’s House Ministries is the largest choice food pantry in Scioto county, and is dedicated to providing food and other needed resources to the community. The group is home to the Summer Feeding Program for area children to eat through the summer. The ministry spreads good in other ways, such as aiding families with tax preparation with IRS certified volunteers, as well as submitting applications for SNAP/EBT, SSI/SSDI, Medicare/Medicaid, and HEAP/PIPP. Potter’s House has helped countless citizens, serving 39,000 plus in the past year with the food pantry alone.

Sierras Haven for New and Used Pets

Sierras Haven opened in 2006 with the intention of providing a shelter for dogs and cats that are unwanted, abandoned, and oftentimes abused. The group works tirelessly to adopt animals into safe and loving homes in the region. Sierras Haven has helped tens of thousands of animals through treatment, spay and neuter services, and their adoption program. They hope to continue their mission of helping underprivileged animals thrive. Whether it’s a stray in need or when a beloved family pet falls ill, any animal is in good and welcoming hands at Sierra’s Haven

St. Francis Catholic Outreach Center/Catholic Social Services

The CSS is a faith-based social services center that addresses the needs of the community for families and individuals in the Portsmouth area. CSS has four other locations in southern Ohio to better aid communities. CSS is an anti-poverty agency with the goal of empowering people, regardless of background, with the tools they need while struggling through difficult economic times and food insecurity. The group is committed to delivering services that uphold the dignity of those helped, and aims to ensure access to basic human needs such as clothing, food, baby pantry, emergency assistance and rent/utilities assistance. The group also provides support for anger management, domestic violence, and parental education.

SOMC Development Foundation

The SOMC Development Foundation was founded with the intention of making a positive difference in the community by identifying the community’s health and wellness needs and bridging the gap in between need and cost. The group provides much needed resources that help sustain the needs of community members. Fundraising efforts implemented generate much needed support and allow SOMC to continue to serve their community. These funds are for the betterment of facilities, such as purchasing new equipment, and other projects and events that engage in the communities needs. Funds raised help the hospital to react to new challenges and opportunities.

University/College Access Network

UCAN is a program of the Scioto Foundation that helps local Students plan, prepare, and pay for college. UCAN is in partnership with 12 local school districts, Scioto County ESC, Shawnee State University, and several businesses and donors. The program works closely with the Scioto Foundation to provide educational opportunities for local students. UCAN provides countless educational resources for success such as scholarship aid and mini grants for college visits or ACT/AP testing. The group is also responsible for UCAN Go To College Night, a free community event for students and parents to learn more about colleges and ask questions about the process.

United Scioto Senior Activities, inc.

The focal point for services for older adults in Scioto county, the USSA provides cost-effective and supportive social services to local seniors that enable them to be active in the community, and even from home. The syndicate provides life saving courses, blood drives, aid to fire victims, an adult day center, and so much more to Scioto county’s senior population.

United Way of Scioto And Adams Counties

The United Way was formed with the mission of increasing the capacity of people to care for one another. UW provides support and funding to community organizations, and helps them to become self-sufficient to better aid the area. United Way is partnered with several local non-profits and hosts an annual fundraiser event to help local agencies continue to carry out their missions.