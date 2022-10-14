Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-state to host Harvest of Hope dinner and silent auction in New Boston

NEW BOSTON – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will host the Harvest of Hope Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, October 15 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the New Boston ReStore, located at 3520 Rhodes Avenue in New Boston. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction bidding will end at 8 p.m. There will be music and a cash bar as well. Tickets are $50 per person.

The proceeds from this event will support Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s mission as we continue to provide qualified homebuyers in Scioto County with the opportunity to build and buy their own decent and affordable homes.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has already helped 151 hardworking homeowners realize their dream of homeownership in our service area of Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.

If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket for Harvest of Hope or donating to the silent auction, please contact Nancy Donini at 740-357-7472 or David Michael at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State at 304-523-4822.

Staff report

About Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our service area includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky. For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, please call (304) 523-4822, visit us online at www.hfhtristate.org or follow us on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.

