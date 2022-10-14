PLT moves with Life, schedules Oopsie Cabaret

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) recently had to move its season opener “Life x 3” to January 13, 14, 20, 21 and the board, in recognition of the delay, has scheduled an “Oopsie Cabaret,” where board members, actors, and community members will perform.

The delay stems from an unforeseen health emergency of a cast member that caused the need to push back the performance.

“Mostly, we are happy the cast member is well and the show will go on. We just won’t be performing the show this week and next,” President Kayla Parker said. “This was the best course of action for the cast and the community of patrons that support the theatre by watching our shows.”

The Oopsie Cabaret will be managed by Parker and Immediate Past President Joseph Pratt.

“The board met in an emergency session to make a decision on the show. We obviously couldn’t sell seats to this show, knowing where we were with it,” Pratt said. “We hate the idea of opening our season in December, so we began brainstorming ideas.

Pratt said the group played with around 5 alternative courses of action and Oopsie Cabaret was settled on, due to its ease and entertainment value.

“You don’t really have a plan in place for situations like this, but, life happens,” Pratt said. “We are happy the actor is well and we are humbly moving on with this event in its place to show the community we care about our promise. We told them we’d have a show this month and we plan on giving them one.”

Parker is new to her presidency and handling the new situation with strength and maturity.

“These things are unfortunate, but the board stepped up and we are still continuing with the show and adding an extra benefit along the way,” Parker said.

Oopsie Cabaret will open curtain Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to join season ticket holders for a night of hilarity and great music. Holly Gail will emcee. Admission is $10 for non-season ticket-holders and free to season ticket-holders.

The PLT is a community 501©3 nonprofit theatre that performs 4-5 shows a season, alongside a plethora of programming and events. They are at 1117 Lawson Street and more information can be found at www.pltlive.com