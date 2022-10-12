Several organizations count on the day of giving, Oct. 20th

The Scioto Foundation has set the Scioto Gives marathon day of giving for October 20th. This is the 10th anniversary of Scioto Gives. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. you are invited to give charitable donations to help local non-profit organizations (NPO). Scioto Gives is an annual charity event run by the Scioto Foundation. For every dollar donated to a non-profit, the Scioto Foundation will match a given percentage. Last year, Scioto Gives matched 43 cents for every dollar received. This year brings not only more NPOs, but more funds to be matched by the Scioto Foundation.

Donations come from members of the community as well as local businesses. If one wishes to donate to an institution of their choice, they may bring a check to 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. Alternatively, one may visit www.sciotogives.org to provide aid via credit or debit card. A search page is provided for ease of access, as well as explaining additional details regarding the organizations participating.

This year, 46 local establishments will be attending Scioto Gives. This breaks the previous year’s number of 40. With an increase of nonprofits taking part, the Scioto Foundation raised their matching amount from $50,00 to $55,000 to accommodate the year’s influx of NPOs.

Between now and the 20th, The Portsmouth Daily Times will run articles showcasing the local nonprofit organizations that are accepting donations, as well as a summary of information about them. In no particular order, the organizations are as follows.

Animal Welfare League of Scioto County, inc.

Formed in 1985 with the intention of improving the quality of animals lives in Scioto county. They are able to provide lower cost spay and neuter rates to low or fixed income families. In addition, they provide food donations and straw for outdoor dog houses. In the past, reduced rate vaccinations were provided to the public, but COVID has affected the groups ability to host the event this year. The AWL is run entirely by a group of members and trustees that are all volunteers.

Ascend Counseling and Recovery Services, inc.

ACRS mission is to assist individuals in reaching their full potential in a compassionate and caring environment through person-centered, evidence-based, integrated, and comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. The group provides counseling, outpatient, transportation to and from appointments, on-site GED classes, and much more to the members of Portsmouth and surrounding communities.

CAY Memorial Endowment Fund

Catholic Adults for Youth was founded over 60 years ago as a way to provide programs for young people in Scioto county. A building on Sunrise Avenue stood proudly as an oasis for cathloic teens to have clean and wholesome fun. Dances, weddings, birthdays, and Christmas parties are among many of the events held within the walls of the old CAY building. Although CAY has since disbanded, the Memorial Endowment Fund was established in remembrance of the 92 original members and volunteers of the establishment. The CAY Fund stands today to provide similar programs such as camps, trips, and other activities to Catholic youth as was done in the past.

Compass Community Health, inc.

Providing access to quality healthcare to all members of the community, Compass Community Health is a primary care, family practice of doctors and nurses dedicated to providing their community with the best care possible. Providing family health, women’s health, behavioral services, pediatric occupational therapy, and an on-site pharmacy, Compass is home to many patients seeking treatment for a variety of ailments.

Compass Point Housing

CPH aims to provide housing that supports individuals through all stages of recovery from substance abuse disorders. Compass provides an environment that is free of drugs and alcohol to people in need of a safe space. With a focus on peer support, assisting with obtaining addiction treatment, and additional support, recovery housing is proven to be effective.

Deaf Services Center – Portsmouth

Deaf Services Center of Portsmouth aims to empower deaf and hard of hearing persons and to promote access to communication, services, and events in the community. Deaf Services Center provides service to 10 counties in southern Ohio. DSC is the largest provider of deaf services in the state. The DSC aims to remove communication barriers surrounding deafness, and to empower the deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind individuals in the area.

Friends of the Scioto County board of Developmental Disabilities

Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities mission is to provide the best life possible for individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities. Services are provided at no additional cost to eligible individuals and families thanks to the generosity of local taxpayers, as well as state and federal programs and grants. The group is always seeking additional volunteers to assist people with developmental disabilities. SCDD provides support to children, adults, and families. Residential services are also provided to the community. Partnered with STAR,inc., SCDD aims to help eligible individuals find and maintain work, and has been doing so for over 30 years.

Friends of Scioto County Homeless Shelter

The Scioto County Homeless Shelter is a family oriented facility that recognizes the need for a safe, clean environment for people in emergency need of housing. The group focuses on reestablishing independence and self esteem by advancing opportunities for self help and self determination, as well as coping with the trauma homelessness has brought them. The shelter provides temporary assistance through housing, food, and other necessities for individuals to succeed. Assistance in finding affordable housing, case management, budgeting classes, substance abuse and mental health screenings and referrals, aid in job seeking, and a food pantry are all highlights of the program that has helped countless individuals get back on their feet and their lives back. .

Zach Felty For the Daily Times

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

