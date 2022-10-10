Columbia Gas Marks the Beginning of Fire Prevention Week with Helpful Safety TipsCarbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer

COLUMBUS – This week is known across the nation as Fire Prevention Week. Columbia Gas of Ohio cares about your safety and wants to use the occasion to remind Ohioans of the risks of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. Even though natural gas doesn’t contain carbon monoxide, it can be produced when there’s not enough oxygen for fuels to burn properly. The most reliable way to know whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functioning CO detectors at home, especially in areas where someone sleeps.

Know the symptoms. With carbon monoxide poisoning, you may experience flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing or feeling ill. If carbon monoxide is present in your home, you may feel tired at home but fine when away from home. Don’t ignore the warning signs. Carbon monoxide can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.

If you think carbon monoxide is present or your CO detector sounds, leave the area to get fresh air, immediately call 911 and Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077, and DO NOT GO BACK until repairs are made and it is safe to reenter.

To learn more about how to stay safe from CO, please visit columbiagasohio.com/CO.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_logo-columbia-gas-of-ohio.jpg