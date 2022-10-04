Dayton Man Arrested on Drug Charge

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed a narcotics – related search warrant at 1211 14th Street Apartment C Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of the residence and property, officers seized approximately 511 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 663 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $685.00 cash, two loaded firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $75,568.00.

Kavonte Shamar Price of Dayton, Ohio was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree, and Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Price was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

