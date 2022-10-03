Roadwork schedule

The following is a tentative schedule for roadwork:
Monday, October 3, 2022 – Saturday, October 8, 2022
Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue work on their gas main line replacement projects affecting several city
streets. The following is a tentative schedule for the upcoming roadwork:
-Main line installation on the following streets. Flaggers will be used to maintain traffic unless noted otherwise:
o Shawnee Road and 25th Street intersection
o 25th Street and Coles Blvd. intersection. Shawnee will be CLOSED from Micklethwaite to 25th
Street.
o 25th Street between Shawnee and Summit.
o 27th Street from Shawnee to Grandview.
-Saw cutting on 25th Street from Kayln Dr. to Edgewood. Flaggers will be used to maintain traffic.
-Service line installation on Micklethwaite from Timlin Hill to Coles Blvd. Road will be CLOSED.
R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.