SSU to host Career Fair

Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host a College & Career Fair on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 starting at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Morris University Center on campus. The event invites high school students, parents, guidance counselors, teachers, and adult learners looking to earn a college degree or prepare for the career of their choice to attend.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to speak with over 20 colleges and universities representing the surrounding region and bordering states. Guests will also be able to speak with financial aid experts to learn more about scholarship opportunities and ways to pay for college as well as career counselors that can help navigate different career paths.

Registration for school groups or individual students wanting to attend can be completed online at shawnee.edu/college-career-fair. To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, visit shawnee.edu/visit.