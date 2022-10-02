Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to host “Legally Blonde, the Musical”

PORTSMOUTH — The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host Broadway’s “Legally Blonde, the Musical” Thursday, Oct. 27. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her so that he can attend Harvard Law School. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with her peers, her professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Based on the adored movie, Harvard’s beloved blonde, Elle Woods, takes the stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery. This fabulously fun award-winning musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Tickets for “Legally Blonde, the Musical” are available online at vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $67 for standard, $62 for seniors, and $42 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

The Verne Riffe Center for the Arts will host “Legally Blonde, the Musical” in late October. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_VRCFA.jpeg The Verne Riffe Center for the Arts will host “Legally Blonde, the Musical” in late October. Submitted photo