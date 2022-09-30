Party in the Park set for Oct 8

NEW BOSTON — New Boston Mayor Junior Williams, alongside Village Council and volunteers, have announced that Party in the Park will take place October 8, starting at 11:45 a.m. The event is in Millbrook Park and is the largest event attended in the village.

The entertainment lineup is as follows: Amanda, 11:45 a.m.; Wild Son, 12:30 p.m.; Poverty String Band, 1:30 p.m.; Town Folk, 3 p.m.; Frank Grasso, 5 p.m.; and Shane Runion, 7 p.m.

Kids’ Zone activities are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature a zipline, bungy jump, inflatables, Kiddie Barrel Train rides, games and prizes, and more.

Fireworks will be at 8:45 p.m.

Also, throughout the day, there will be food vendors, food trucks, concession stands, merchandise vendors and more.

Mayor Williams gave all credit to supporters and volunteers.

“Without our sponsors and volunteers, this event would not be possible. They have been tremendous,” Williams stated. “They enable us to hold this event and provide entertainment, rides, games, prizes and more at no charge to the public.”

One of those Volunteers is Marty Mohr.

“The Mayor of New Boston, Mr. Junior Williams, has really taken this thing on and made it very big,” Mohr said. “We have one of the biggest firework displays in southern Ohio ever year. We have large crowds with about 10,000 showing up for our festival.”

Mohr said that everything is free, outside of food, but the group does give away 450 school meal vouchers to kids. Mohr said that they are looking into expanding the meal program to include other schools.

Mohr is owner of Automania and donates a lot of his time and resources to make the event happen. One big way he helps is through entertainment and sound. According to Mayor Williams, Mohr is also working on a new sound stage, which will be unveiled at the event.

“The music is really good and very entertaining and covers all the bases. Someone could come in, bring their chairs, and sit all day and enjoy everything there is to listen to,” Mohr said.

When asked why Mohr does so much work, he said the answer is simple.

“It’s my town,” Mohr said with a pause. “This is my community. I mean, I have made a fair living in this town for 40 years and I feel like this is a responsibility for me to give back until the next person.”

By Joseph Pratt

