Glocktoberfest set for Sunday

PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest.

The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community.

Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on the corner of Market and Third Streets. The event will be open to the public 1-5 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together with our employee’s, friends and the community of Portsmouth and Scioto County to celebrate our history and heritage” said Tim Glockner, president of the Glockner Family of Automotive Dealerships.”

Glocktoberfest is a family friendly event that will feature live music and entertainment all afternoon with emcee Holly Gail.

Events include the Poverty String Band at 1 p.m., Mark Wood Children’s Magic Show at the Candyland Children’s Museum at 1:30 p.m., Mark Wood Balloon Sculpting between 2 and 3 p.m., a Stein Lifting Challenge at 2:30 p.m., Mark Wood Children’s Magic Show at the Candyland Children’s Museum at 3:30 p.m.

Also, throughout the day, between 1 and 5 p.m., there will be Lynn Chaffin painting faces, awesome kids’ inflatables, and a classic car “cruise in.”

Poverty String Band is a favorite that hasn’t been seen in recent years. According to coordinator Robert Black, the group will be a hit.

“As far as I know PSB hasn’t performed as a full band since 2020,” Black said. “This will be a great opportunity to see the whole family perform together again.

The event will include area food trucks, such as The Scioto Ribber, Cheezy Street, Whit’s Frozen Custard, and Wing “n” It. Market Street Café and Kathy Sue’s Bakery will be open as well. Market Street will be serving Rueben Sandwiches and German potato salad at the door. The Portsmouth Brewery Tap Wagon will also be on hand to serve your favorite local draughts.

For more information contact Rob Black, event coordinator at [email protected]

“Glocktoberfest is a way to show appreciation to a great community,” Black said. “It’s grown every year and Julia and I are proud to coordinate this event for the Glockners!

Stein lifting challenge

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

