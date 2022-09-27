Wheelersburg Homecoming

Wheelersburg High School will have its Football Homecoming Friday, September 30 at 6:25 p.m. during pregame festivities when the Pirates host the Oak Hill Oaks. Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Paisley French. She is the daughter of Andy and Haley French. Paisley will be escorted by Senior football captains Eli Jones, son of Erica Jones and Mark Jones and Caleb Miller, son of Sean and Mindy Miller.

Isabella Ottney is the Senior attendant. She is the daughter of Chris and Amanda Ottney. Isabella will be escorted by Senior football captain Ethan Glover, son of Jason and Malinda Glover.

The Junior attendant is Maddie Williams. She is the daughter of Mark and Paige Williams. Maddie will be escorted by Brayden Maxie, son of Brandon and Mykal Maxie.

Reagan Rucker is the Sophomore attendant. She is the daughter of Drew and Starla Rucker. Reagan will be escorted by Sawyer Sininger, son of Jeff and Ruschele Sininger.

The Freshman attendant is Ryleigh Blagg. She is the daughter of Mike Blagg and Missy Bonzo Frazee. Ryleigh will be escorted by Braylon Rucker, son of Dave and Melissa Rucker.

The cheerleaders will sponsor a dance immediately after the game. The theme for Homecoming is “Can I Have This Dance?”