Wine Social to raise funds for 535

535 Second Street has been a part of the Portsmouth park family for two years now, after a major renovation by Main Street Portsmouth, with the help of many stakeholders, most notably the Scioto Foundation.

The park boasts a water feature, raised garden beds, beautiful lighting, hanging baskets, a bar, custom tables by the same fabricator that made custom windows and gates, and more.

The group now turns their eye on to brick repair, which is needed in phases. The next step is important, according to the Executive Director of the organization, Joseph Pratt.

“We have a lot of brick work to be done, but we are currently eyes the largest ground-level chunk of it, which is currently estimated to cost around $24,000,” said Pratt.

The work is extensive and very serious.

“This isn’t your standard brick repair,” Pratt explained. “We have to remove large sections of brick, pour a concrete paver, and then replace the removed brick with new—all in sections.”

The group has around $10,000 currently, and hopes to close the next month with $12,000, to reach the halfway goal.

To do so, the group is hosting a Wine Social in the space.

“It will be a great evening of easy music and wine,” Pratt said. “We will take all proceeds from this event and plug them directly into the fund, in hopes of hitting our halfway mark.”

The Wine Social will be held this weekend, September 24, between 6 and 8 p.m., at 535 Second Street. Admission is $25. You can get tickets on their Facebook, Eventbrite, at the Welcome Center, and the day of. Donations for the space can be made to 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

“We’ve seen engagements here. We’ve had weddings. We have welcomed students and parties. Kids have taken prom pictures here. This space is just magical, and it belongs to everyone—a true Boneyfiddle backyard to all,” Pratt said. “We maintain the space with utilities and decorations. We just need help with the more serious stuff to ensure into continues making changes in people’s lives.”

