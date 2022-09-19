Valley Football Homecoming Queen and Court 2022

The Valley Indians celebrated their 2022 Homecoming Ceremony on Friday, September 16th prior to kickoff of the varsity game. The Indians hosted the Northwest Mohawks.

This year’s Homecoming Queen is Lucie Ashkettle. Lucie is the daughter of Brandi Miller. Lucie is a member of the National Honor Society, pep club, yearbook club, prom committee,

class president, Boys varsity soccer team, girls varsity track team and the girls varsity basketball team. She will be escorted by Hunter Edwards, son of Jodi Brown and Danny and Tessa

Edwards and Colton Buckle, son of Tim and Leslie Buckle.

The First Senior Attendant is Tabatha Boggs. Tabatha is the daughter of Tana Darnell and Robert Boggs. She will be escorted by Carter Nickel, son of Nolan and Amanda Crabtree and

Jeff Nickel.

The Second Senior Attendant is Abby Johnson. Abby is the daughter of Ronald and Jessica Johnson. She will be escorted by Justin Moore, son Neva and Travis Prater.

The Scioto County Career Technical Center (SCCTC) attendant is Kylie Weeks. Kylie is the daughter of Denise Weeks and Teddy Weeks. She will be escorted by Lakota Davis, son of Davina Johnson and Todd Davis.

Junior Attendant is Makenna Pelphrey. Makenna is the daughter of Todd and Angie Pelphrey. She will be escorted by Vincent Lore, son of Tony Lore and the late Paula Lore.

Sophomore Attendant is Grace Keating. Grace is the daughter of Leslie and Michael Keating. She will be escorted by Zach Whitt, son of Ben and Heidi Whitt.

Freshman Attendant is Ellie Wright. Ellie is the daughter of Rick and Pam Wright. She will be escorted by Jose Maldonado, son of Christine Robertson and Jose Maldonado.

