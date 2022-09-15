McKenzie places on national stage

MINFORD — Minford native Kooper McKenzie took on the competition at the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynch’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. and placed 10th out of 42 competitors when the event was held in early August.

It was McKenzie’s second-straight year competing in the event that pulls together 42 qualifiers among the best amateur motocross racers in the nation. The now seven year-old McKenzie finished second in the regional qualifier (Top-6 advance) held earlier this year at Chillitown MX in Chillicothe.

At the National Championship, Kooper’s sponsors included: McKenzie Moto & Farm, Hammr9 Garage, GVapor, and Cycleworx.

McKenzie’s father, Kyle McKenzie, spoke with The Daily Times to discuss the commitment Kooper and his family have made to improving his racing abilities.

“Just like any sport, you’re as good as what you put in,” Kyle McKenzie said. “You can’t just show up on game day and expect to be good. We put a track in at the house so he can get practice in during the week, do as many training camps throughout the week as time allows. Then on the weekends we’re going to compete in different races or going to trainings.”

As of now, Kooper competes in the 50cc shaft class, but that will change to a higher class as he gets older, his father says.

Kyle says that the family’s youngest son, Mathis, is also beginning to gain interest in motocross racing.

The McKenzie family’s racing history began when Kyle was a child — as he now passes his and others knowledge to his sons.

“I grew up racing. It brings back a lot of memories, growing up doing it. Now he’s doing it and he’s got a younger brother who’s getting into it,” Kyle McKenzie said. “We spend a lot of time traveling throughout the year — it’s a really good family sport.”

Reaching the Amateur Motocross National Championship is an achievement in itself.

By placing 10th and gaining experience on a national stage, the future for Kooper as an amateur racing is seemingly on an upward trajectory.

“For amateur motocross, it’s the biggest show there is,” Kyle McKenzie said. “We plan to as he gets older and moves up to bigger bikes, we’ll try to rise to that level and continue doing it.”

Minford native Kooper McKenzie competes during the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Kooper-McKenzie.jpeg Minford native Kooper McKenzie competes during the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Submitted photo Minford native Kooper McKenzie placed 10th out of 42 competitors in the 50 shaft class at the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Kooper-McKenzie-_-Loretta-Lynn.jpg Minford native Kooper McKenzie placed 10th out of 42 competitors in the 50 shaft class at the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved