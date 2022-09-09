DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Queen Elizabeth II and Patriot Day in honor of 9/11 victims

Governor DeWine

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on the day of interment.

COLUMBUS — In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 21st anniversary of the attacks, Sunday, September 11, 2021.

Governor DeWine also asks that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II and on Patriot Day for 9/11 victims