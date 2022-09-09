Barks, Beer and BBQ this Saturday

Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) is preparing for an event at the dog park sure to have something for everybody this Saturday, called Barks, Beer, and BBQ.

The event is a fundraiser for local animal shelter Sierra’s Haven and will feature food, drink, and appearances by a ton of adoptable fur-babies.

“Barks, Beer and Barbecue will feature 16 craft beer varieties on tap, live music with the Josh Stewart Band performing and JJ McIntre opening, we’re going to have craft and local vendors going down Front Street to sale goodies, and we are going to also have pet adoptions,” Cheyene Gonzalez, Advertising Director for SAC, said. “All of this is to raise money for Sierra’s Haven.”

Gonzalez said that Sierra’s Haven will have a bit of everything available for adoption, including kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. The adoption fees will also be discounted for the event.

“This will be a great time to adopt, if you’re searching for that new family member, because of the discounted rate Sierra’s Haven will be offering,” Gonzalez said.

The 16 craft beers will be offered through PDI of Ironton, a Budweiser company.

The food will come from a series of food trucks, which will be donating a portion of sales to Sierra’s Haven.

“We have Smoke Out BBQ as our main truck, they have some really good pulled pork and ribs; classic cravings, which will have some pulled pork, hot dogs, and nachos; Kathy’s Famous Brats, who will be having bratwursts; the Fun Bus, offering shaved ice, and Janell’s Designer cookies, who made cookies specifically for our event,”

There will be no fee to attend, with proceeds from sales going towards Sierra’s Haven. The event will be held at Spock Memorial Dog Park and will stretch down Front Street. The event will be held between 4 and 8 p.m.

“We were trying to think of something other towns have that we don’t have here, so we decided a beer festival that incorporates all the local businesses,” Gonzalez said. “We, then, of course, wanted to tie in Sierra’s Haven, so we ended up with Barks, Beer, and BBQ. We will adopt dogs out, bring out community members and give them something to do, all while raising funding for Sierra’s Haven. We invite people to come on out, bring your dog, bring your family; it is going to be a really great night for everybody that will benefit a great cause.”

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

