Scioto Gives annual giving day is Oct. 20th

The Scioto Foundation’s 2022 Scioto Gives one-day giving campaign, scheduled for Thursday, October 20, will set a new high for the number of participating nonprofit organizations and a larger-than-ever match of $55,000 from the Foundation. Hopefully a windfall of six new nonprofits will stimulate record-high donations from the 46 community organizations lined up to seek support from faithful supporters and new contributors in the program’s 10th year.

Candyland Children’s Museum, Friends of the Portsmouth Skate Park, Friends of Spartan Stadium, Market Square Park, Southern Ohio Folklife and the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex will join 40 other participants for the 2021 Scioto Gives drive. Annual proceeds from the nonprofits’ endowments provide financial support for much-needed projects, improvements, long-range plans and other essentials for each community organization.

“As we prepare for the 10th year of Scioto Gives, we continue to be grateful for the community’s generous support,” said Patty Tennant, Program Officer and Donor Services. “To be able to give the nonprofits that we work with such a strong financial foundation is both exciting and satisfying for the Scioto Foundation.”

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 20 contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may send checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or they may transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 20. Donors may also drop checks off at the Scioto Foundation’s office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the giving period but the Foundation staff requests that those who want to make gifts by credit card do so by online transactions during the designated timeframe.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to join the announcement of Scioto Gives results and the recipients of grants awarded for the sixth year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative reception on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.

The 41 nonprofits who participated in the Scioto Gives program in 2021 raised an incredible new record of $128,262.36 which was met by a Scioto Foundation match of $50,000 for a record total of $178,262.36. Last year also matched the previous records broken for the number of contributions from local and out-of-town supporters, 544; and the highest amount of money raised by any nonprofit, $14,220, by Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State. The average match ratio for that period was .39/$1.00. The number of participants grew from 16 in 2013 to 41 through 2021 with one new nonprofit endowment fund established at the Scioto Foundation last year.

The other 40 nonprofits expected to repeat their participation in the Foundation’s 2022 Scioto Gives program include Ohio Valley Type I Diabetes; ASCEND Counseling and Recovery Services, Inc.; Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail, Inc.; Portsmouth Murals, Inc.; Time Out for Me, Inc.; Compass Point Housing; Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets;Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery; the Deaf Services Center-Portsmouth; Portsmouth Area Arts Council; Compass Community Health; Boy Scouts of America, Simon Kenton Council; Friends of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter; the 1810 House; The Counseling Center; Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation; South Central Ohio Educational Service Center; Friends of Scioto County DD; Scioto County Heritage Museum; Paul E. Johnson Mem. fbo Main Street Portsmouth; the Portsmouth Beautification Society; Connex, Inc.; the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund; Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State; the UCAN General Endowment; Friends of American Red Cross, Tri-State Chapter; Portsmouth Little Theatre; Portsmouth Wind Symphony; Potter’s House Ministries; Animal Welfare League of Scioto County; Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio, Inc.; United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc.; Hill View Retirement Center – Education Fund; Friends of Scioto County Welcome Center; CAY Memorial Endowment, United Way of Scioto and Adams County; Friends of Portsmouth; Friends of Shawnee Family Health; Portsmouth Area Museums, “Roy Rogers Festival”; and Catholic Social Services.

Created in 2013, SCIOTO GIVES is designed to establish new partnerships between local non-profit organizations (NPOs) and the Scioto Foundation as it assists the nonprofits with their annual membership drives and helps smaller grass root NPOs accept on-line gifts. The program also demonstrates that on-line giving is easy and encourages donor gifting because of matching dollars.

To participate in the SCIOTO GIVES program, all organizations must be 501(c) 3 nonprofits and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation. All participating organizations must actively promote and encourage their donor base to take part in SCIOTO GIVES and must attend the reception following the one-day campaign to celebrate the success of SCIOTO GIVES.