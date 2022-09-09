Portsmouth City Council meeting set for Monday, September 12

Council is set to hear legislation, reports and public comments at 6 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 on the second floor of the Portsmouth Municipal Building, 728 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. legislation – third reading

A third reading will be held on the Occupying a Condemned Structure of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio legislation that establishes a fee for citizens to reenter condemned properties.

This is an ordinance enacting a new chapter entitled “Short-term Rental Operations” of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth that would require certain types of short-term rentals to apply to the City Planning Commission for a permit to operate and to also pay the Hotel/ Motel tax as other establishments are required to do. CM-22-82

There will be an ordinance reading to Establishment of Districts of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to delete the $40.00 fee and state that the application fee shall be set by the City Manager or his designee to cover costs of mailing services and other expenses involved in a hearing before the Planning Commission.

Miscellaneous Business and Reports from Clerk Ratliff, Manager Sutherland, Auditor Williams, Mayor Dunne. Followed by miscellaneous business from city council members Sean Dunne 1st Ward, Charlotte Gordon 2nd Ward, Andy Cole 3rd Ward, Lyvette Mosley 4th Ward, Joey Sandlin 5th Ward, Dennis Packard 6th Ward.

An ordinance reading is on schedule for the park and kayak facility funding in Sciotoville.

Authorization of $48,600.00 from the Capital Improvement Fund to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/Grounds as the city match, if awarded the America the Beautiful grant, as discussed at several previous council sessions involving a regional grant effort with the Ohio Way Organization. The grant has been applied for and in hopes of it being awarded the appropriation of $48,600.00 is requested as the city match to receive upwards of $400,000.00 in grant funding to go towards a park and kayak facility on the Ohio River at the former terminal in Sciotoville. It is understood that the funds will only be spent if the grant is awarded.

All citizens who wish to express themselves in Council Meeting shall do so with dignity, shall avoid personal references and shall adhere to the question on hand. Citizens that are speaking are requested to state their name and address for the record and there is a five minute time limit.