Grand jury hands down 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 26 and returned 26 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
John Seiler, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kimberly Polachek, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Kidnapping (2 counts)
Rape (3 counts)
Sexual Imposition
Importuning
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (2 counts)
Endangering Children (3 counts)
Corrupting Another with Drugs
Dusty Polachek, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Kidnapping
Sexual Imposition
Importuning
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
Endangering Children (3 counts)
Corrupting Another with Drugs
Garry Schackart, 34
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Grand Theft
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (2 Counts)
Missy Branyord, 35
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Grand Theft
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (2 Counts)
Rachel Miller-Kerns, 51
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Rachel Miller-Kerns, 51
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Petty Theft
Phyllis Ball, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Isaac Biggs, 24
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Misty Ruggles, 36
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Earl Evans, 43
Portmsouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Mary Francis, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Tampering with Evidence
Roger Francis, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Tampering with Evidence
Donna Murphy, 57
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Tampering with Evidence
Dontae Owens, 42
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
Toni Jo Lynn Triplett
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Obstructing Justice
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation of a School Safety Zone
Troy Hanshaw, 41
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Robbery
Burglary
Troy Hanshaw, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Carol Salyers, 52
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Hank Winn, 48
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Corey Perkins, 27
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Charles Hettinger, 35
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Resisting Arrest
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Alexandria Taylor, 24
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Thomas Vestal, 29
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Brittany Neal-Stevens, 30
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl- Related Compound
Jason Wells, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin