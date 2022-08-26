Letter to the Editor policy

EDITORIAL POLICY

The Daily Times editorial policy is

independent of political party affiliation.

Opinions expressed in the Our View column

reflect the view of the Daily Times editorial

board. Opinions elsewhere on this page are

solely those of the writers expressing them.

LETTERS POLICY

We welcome letters of 300 words or fewer.

Letters are subject to editing for length,

clarity and grammar. They should be

concise, to the point and original. Letters

dealing with private disputes or containing

criticism of private individuals or businesses

are not published. Letters must have a

signature (unless emailed) and a full name,

address and daytime telephone number (for

verification purposes only). Letters may be

published on our website.

SEND LETTERS TO:

Daily Times Editorial

1603 Eleventh Street

Portsmouth, OH 45662

or by email [email protected]