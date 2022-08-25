Shawnee State athletics announces Bear Club challenge

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Athletic Department, in coordination with the SSU Development Foundation, has officially announced the start of the 2022 Bear Club Challenge.

To kick off the new season, the Bear Club Challenge welcomes alumni, parents, and fans of SSU Athletics to join the Bear Club by supporting their favorite varsity team. During the month-long campaign, SSU’s varsity teams will be competing to raise the most donations until Sept. 29. The winning team to raise the most funds per student-athlete on their roster will unlock a challenge prize of $500 for their respective team.

The Bear Club is the official booster club of Shawnee State Athletics and supports student-athletes directly in the field of competition, including the funding of scholarships for student-athletes. Gifts of $100 or more ensure memberships into the 2022-2023 Bear Club. All members of the Bear Club receive an All-Sports Pass, providing admission to all home games held throughout the season.

The Bear Club offers four membership levels: Varsity ($100), All-American ($250), Champion ($500), and Hall of Fame ($1,000). All donors at the entry level will receive a 2022-2023 All-Sports Pass, access to the Bear Club tent at hospitality events, exclusive SSU Athletics T-shirt, and an SSU Athletics decal, as well as invitations to special SSU Athletics events throughout the year. At each level, new incentives are unlocked included tickets to the 2023 Hall of Fame Banquet, additional All-Sports Passes, and free admission to select Alumni Association events held throughout the year.

Full campaign and Bear Club incentive details can be found on the Bear Club Challenge campaign page at www.givetossu.com/bearclubchallenge. For more information on SSU Athletics, visit ssubears.com.