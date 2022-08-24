CAC to host craft fair

The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a Craft Fair Event at the Senior Center (402 Clough Street in Waverly) on Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 3pm.

This fundraising event will provide local craft vendors and artists the opportunity to rent a table space to showcase and sell their merchandise. The table rental fee is $25 with proceeds going to the CAC’s Events Committee to assist in funding upcoming community events (e.g. Trunk-or-Treat, Reindeer Games, etc). In addition, the CAC’s Events Committee will be selling concessions throughout the event to raise funds.

“We’re very excited to be offering this event to our community, not only for the craft vendors and artists but also to the general public and just in time for the upcoming holiday season,” stated Amber Wheeler, Executive Assistant at the CAC. “We have so many talented artists in our area, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to showcase their work and support their efforts to grow their small businesses.”

The Craft Fair Event is open to the public and no admission is required. Vendor forms and money must be received by Monday, October 17th.

Vendors who are interested in participating in this event should contact Sonya Godfrey ([email protected]) or Kristi Maust ([email protected]) or call (740) 289 – 2371.