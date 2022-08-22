Shawnee State University announces dates for Shawnee Game Conference

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University will host its annual Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) on campus Nov. 3-5, 2022. The conference, held on campus for over twenty years, brings together industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and the latest technology in a two-day event.

The conference is currently searching for speakers that aim to educate, inspire, and celebrate the growth of the gaming community throughout Ohio and beyond. Speakers are allocated between 30-120 minutes for their session, including a Q&A with attendees. All speakers will receive an All-Access Pass to SGC and access to the VIP Lounge throughout the conference. Applications can be submitted online at www.shawneegamecon.com until Oct. 1, 2022.

SGC is devoted to all aspects of gaming, game design, simulation and immersive technology. The conference works to showcase the work of SSU students, alumni, and industry professionals through interactive sessions, displays, and tournament competition. Open to the gaming community of all ages, the conference works to educate, inspire, and grow the gaming industry.

To learn more about the upcoming Shawnee Game Conference at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawneegamecon.com.