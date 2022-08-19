The Daily Times is expanding its digital newspaper pages, according to Hope Comer the Publisher of the Daily Times in Portsmouth, OH.

“In recent weeks we have added an Opinion page (when available) and our weekly Community Common for our readers on our digital newspaper (e-edition),” Comer said. “That is in addition to the established Monday digital edition established in 2020 that includes Lifestyles, Around Ohio, education news and more.”

With the kickoff of high school football we are including three additional pages to our Saturday Weekender digital edition beginning August 20th. You can view Friday game coverage and the sports photo page, color comics and The Community Common in our Daily Times’ Weekender digital newspaper early on Saturday morning.

The digital newspaper is uploaded early each morning to www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com and ready to help get your day started. It can also be emailed to you each morning by opting into our daily email that features the front page.

Our Friday sports coverage pages have been added exclusively as pages B1 through B3 in today’s e-edition.

“Utilizing our digital newspaper helps our staff and you the reader access our coverage in a timely, easy manner. We look forward to providing game coverage and features in the digital newspaper for this fall sports season and beyond, ” said Jacob Smith, Sports Editor for the Daily Times

This service is included in a subscription of our Tuesday- Saturday print edition. It includes our exclusive online only, Monday newspaper in e-edition format. The Community Common and color comics are in our Saturday Weekender edition.

We are offering this service free to you so that you can enjoy the additional sports pages Saturday, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd and again next Saturday through Monday. Once on our home page look for the e-edition tab located at the top left of the page. A click will take you to our recent edition of the Daily Times and you can also read our archived editions.

To view the digital newspaper (e-edition) beyond August 22nd, please follow the steps below.

Already a subscriber? Great! Email or call us to get your subscription’s password and make sure you are getting all of today’s content.

New to us? No problem! Don’t miss out, sign up today by reaching us by email at [email protected] or call 740-353-3101.

Due to high call volume I urge you to call us today to get your password or sign up for our digital newspaper (e-edition).