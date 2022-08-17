Former Valley coach Schuler honored

LUCASVILLE — Longtime Valley coach Dean Schuler was honored by the Valley Local Board of Education with a plaque inside the Indians’ new athletic complex on Tuesday.

The plaque recognizes Schuler’s achievements as a teacher and coach in the Valley School District for over 30 years.

As the Indians baseball coach from 1982-2015, Schuler’s teams compiled a 570-298-2 record with four SOC championships, 26 sectional championships, and six district championships.

“The neat thing about my coaching career was that I got to spend a lot of time with Donnie and Paul Miller, Mike Yeagle. Scott (Rolfe) and Darren (Crabtree) and I have spent countless hours together. I got a little bit from a lot of guys, it wasn’t just me,” Schuler said, at the presentation. “Players and parents as well. I feel overly blessed and I appreciate it.”

Schuler received a copy of the plaque, in addition to the one that will remain in the athletic facility. It reads:

“‘Coaching has afforded me the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of thousands of young athletes in my career, and that has been a major highlight in my life,’ — Coach Schuler.

Coach Schuler is a 1971 graduate of VHS. He was a three (3)-sport athlete in high school. He continued his baseball career at Malone University where he was a four (4) year letterman and played in the 1973 World Series. Coach Schuler’s baseball coaching career began at Malone University for the 1977 and 1978 seasons. Coach Schuler returned to begin his teaching and coaching career at Valley. In addition to coaching baseball, he also coached Jr. High, JV basketball, and football and became the head baseball coach in 1982. Throughout his coaching career, he was able to develop young men in society as both students and athletes. He helped over 60 local players continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level with three (3) of those continuing on professionally.

Head Baseball Coach at Valley High School 1982-2015

-Career record 570-298-2

-4 SOC Championships

-26 Sectional Championships

-6 District Championships

-10 Conference Coach of the Year

-15 District Coach of the Year

-3 All-Ohio Coach of the Year

-2005 Inducted into the Southeast Ohio Coaches Hall of Fame

-2006 Inducted into the Ohio Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

-20+ years as an Associate Scout for the Cincinnati Reds

Former Valley coach Dean Schuler was presented with a plaque by the Valley Local Board of Education for his achievements as the Indians baseball coach. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Schuler.jpg Former Valley coach Dean Schuler was presented with a plaque by the Valley Local Board of Education for his achievements as the Indians baseball coach. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The plaque Schuler that was presented by the Valley Local Board of Education. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Plaque.jpg The plaque Schuler that was presented by the Valley Local Board of Education. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Valley coach Dean Schuler and his family celebrate his presentation with a plaque for his achievements as the Indians baseball coach for over 30 years. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Schuler-family.jpg Valley coach Dean Schuler and his family celebrate his presentation with a plaque for his achievements as the Indians baseball coach for over 30 years. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved