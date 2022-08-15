PPL’s Mirabello recognized with Emerging Leader Award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Library Council (OLC) continues its tradition of honoring the best and brightest individuals and organizations in the Ohio library community through its Awards and Honors program, and a local woman has been recognized among the honorees.

As a branch supervisor for Portsmouth Public Library, Taryn Mirabello embodies future leadership.

Her employment with the library began as a clerk in 2012. Since that time, she has had a series of roles with increasing responsibility. In 2018, she became the Lucasville Branch Supervisor.

Always eager to learn and achieve more, Mirabello enrolled at Valdosta State University in 2019 to pursue a master’s degree. During the 2020-2021 school year, she served as Vice President of Valdosta State University’s Student Organization of Library and Information Science (SOLIS). Mirabello will receive her degree soon.

On a daily basis, Mirabello works hard to ensure that the Lucasville community has access to high-quality library services. Together with staff, she provide programs, materials and services for people of all ages and abilities.

Mirabello was instrumental in the development of a sensory-inclusive storytime that welcomes adults with disabilities. This was the first library location in Scioto County to offer this type of programming and it was enthusiastically received by the community.

For this and other work in her community, Mirabello was recently recognized with a “35 Under 35” award from her local newspaper and was selected to participate in the Leadership Portsmouth program, sponsored by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mirabello also writes articles for the local history newsletter, “The Time Traveler.” The articles have had a postive impact on the library by highlighting the unique resources and information that can be found in the Local History Department.

Not only has she brought more people into the library, but she has also helped residents discover a rich history in which they can be proud. For her future leadership potential and dedication to library service, Taryn Mirabello is the recipient of the 2022 Diana Vescelius Emerging Leader Award.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Mirabello-Headshot.jpg