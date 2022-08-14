Road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Road reopened

Henley-Comstock Rd. (CR44) slip repair is complete and the road is now open.

Lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Subcontractor work

Road closure: Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township will be closed at the 1.37- mile marker through Friday, August 26th 7:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M. Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill West Rd. (CR42) in Brush Creek Township at the 0.14-mile marker through Thursday, September 1st Contractors will be repairing slips.

County/Township paving

The Shelly Company will be paving Monday, August 15th through Friday, August 19th. Weather permitting. One lane will be maintained by flaggers. Lyons Rd., Kinker Rd., Herman Rd., and J.M. Toland Rd. in Madison Township; Kendall Rd., Glades Rd., and Maple St. in Harrison Township; River Dr., Gray St., Riverview Rd., Plymouth Rd., Trenton St., Tulane Ave., Gervais Rd., Lambro Ln., and Kenyon Rd. in Green Township.

County crew work

Road closures-drag patching – Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Union Road (CR65) in Rarden Township will be closed Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Big Bear Creek Road (CR32) in Morgan and Rarden Townships will be closed Wednesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 18th from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road repair

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. O’Connor Road (TR95) in Brush Creek Township Monday, August 15th through Thursday, August 18th

Mowing

McDermott Pond Creek in Rush and Union Townships. Carey’s Run Road in Rush, Union and Washington Townships. Slab Run Road in Washington Township. Thompson Hill Road in Brush Creek and Union Townships. Turkey Foot Road in Vernon Township. Lick Run Lyra Road in Bloom, Porter and Vernon Townships. Poplar Fork Road in Vernon and Green Townships. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road in Green Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

ODOT – Scioto County, all outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 125 Slide Repair – Work is set to begin on a slide repair project along S.R. 125 between Grimes Road and Foster Road starting August 15. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 5 PM, Mon – Thurs. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 239 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun on a bridge replacement project on S.R. 239 between Slab Run Road and Stockham Hill Road as of July 5. S.R. 239 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 852 and U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

335 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project on S.R. 335 between S.R. 139 and Lucasville-Minford Road as of July 5. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 5 PM, Mon – Fri. During construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 348 Bridge Replacement – The project is located on S.R. 348 just north of the intersection with S.R. 73 in the village of Otway. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of July 20. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

S.R. 139 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun at the intersection of S.R. 139 and Bennett Road as of March 28. Traffic on S.R. 139 will be reduced to one lane using concrete barriers and maintained using temporary signals. Bennett Road will be closed at the intersection with S.R. 139 for the duration of the project. Bennett Road traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335 and S.R. 139. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

City of Portsmouth Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface S.R. 73 and U.S. 23 within the city of Portsmouth as of April 4. The project will resurface S.R. 73 between Scioto Street and U.S. 23, as well as resurfacing U.S. 23 between S.R. 73 and Lowry Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 5:30 PM. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers and lane closures as needed. Parking may be restricted in some areas during construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

UPDATED* S.R. 104 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a project to repair an existing slide on S.R. 104 between McDermott-Rushtown Road and S.R. 73 as of April 20. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. There will be two overnight closures of S.R. 104 from 10 PM to 6 AM on August 14 and 15. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

State Route 823 routine maintenance – S.R. 823 may be reduced to one, 14-foot lane in one or both directions as needed daily from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM for routine maintenance and other work as needed from August 1 to September 2. Estimated completion: September 2 by 6:30 PM

ODOT- Lawrence County

NEW* S.R. 7 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 7 will be closed for three weeks starting August 15 between the northern and southern intersections of C.R. 9 (Old Route 7) for replacement of 8 culverts by Lawrence County ODOT forces. S.R. 7 will be open to traffic on the weekends during this period. Crews will also be replacing two culverts between S.R. 217 and the village of Athalia as part of this project. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 7 in Gallia County, U.S. 35, and Route 2 in West Virginia. Estimated completion: September 2 by 3:30 PM

NEW* S.R. 243 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 243 is closed for a culvert replacement between C.R. 32 (Eaton Road) and C.R. 36 (McKinney Creek Road). Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 378 to S.R. 217 to S.R. 775 to S.R. 7. Estimated completion: August 12 by 4 PM

S.R. 141 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 141 will be closed for 5 days between Jones Drive and C.R. 7E for replacement of two culverts by Lawrence County ODOT forces starting August 1. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52, S.R. 93, and C.R. 7E. Estimated completion: August 5 by 3:30 PM

378 Slide Repair – A slide repair project has begun as of August 1 along S.R. 378 between Millville Road and Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road. S.R. 378 will be closed 90 days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 378 to S.R. 217 to S.R. 141. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane as of March 21. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

ODOT – Pike County

NEW* S.R. 41 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 41 will be closed for five days starting August 15 for a culvert replacement performed by Pike County ODOT forces. Crews will be replacing two culverts north and south of the intersection with Lapperell Road. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 and U.S. 50. Estimated completion: August 19 by 3:30 PM

S.R. 104 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 104 from just south of the Scioto County line to S.R. 32 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 5 PM, Mon – Fri. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of February 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. Principle construction on the project has been completed and all lanes and movements are open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction on S.R. 32 at all times. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project as of Spring 2022. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834