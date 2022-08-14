Scioto County Junior Fair Hog Show results

Division I
Class 1: Nevaeh Porter – 1st, Riley Pertuset – 2nd, Keaton Essman – 3rd, Megan Johnson – 4th, Maddox Crabtree – 5th
Class 2: Kamryn Spriggs – 1st, Jacob Holsinger – 2nd, Chloe Lucas – 3rd, Allyssa Hedge – 4th, Randall Schrieck – 5th
Class 3: Joshua Bentley – 1st, Jazelle Stanley – 2nd, Anjalonna Ruggles – 3rd, Luke Lewis – 4th, Ryder McCormick – 5th
Class 4: Russell Rapp – 1st, Taylor Cron – 2nd, Kayden Bentley – 3rd, Kasey Essman – 4th, Kylie Knittle – 5th
Class 5: Wyatt Weghorst – 1st, Lexi Conkel – 2nd, Caysen Coleman – 3rd, Makenna Bentley – 4th, Ava Flaig – 5th
Division I Champion: Kamryn Spriggs, Division I Reserve Champion – Wyatt Weghorst, Division I Best Scioto County Kamryn Spriggs, Division I Reserve Best Scioto County – Wyatt Weghorst
Division II
Class 6: Matthew Risner – 1st, Ambreea Sowards – 2nd, Harper Crabtree – 3rd, Baylee Adkins – 4th, Dylan Essman – 5th
Class 7: Emilee Ramey – 1st, Ava Cronin – 2nd, Kade Glockner – 3rd, Blake Adkins – 4th, Maddox Porter – 5th
Class 8: Annabelle Williamson – 1st, Zeb Wiehle – 2nd, Lexie Claxon- 3rd, Zavier Stanley – 4th, Isabelle Graf – 5th
Class 9: Solomon Norman – 1st, Sophia Shanklin – 2nd, Whitney Adams – 3rd, Tyce Cron -4th, Sophia Mougey – 5th
Class 10: Emmett Conley – 1st, Bryce Greene – 2nd, Braxtyn Holbrook – 3rd, Nicholas Boggs – 4th, Kevin Elliott – 5t
Division II Champion – Solomon Norman, Division II Reserve Champion – Annabelle Williamson, Division II Best Scioto County – Solomon Norman, Division II Reserve Best Scioto County – Harper Crabtree
Division III
Class 11: Turner Young – 1st, Erin Shoemaker – 2nd, Kaylee Essman – 3rd, Dean Rapp – 4th, Eli Detwiller – 5th,
Class 12: Kain Stanley – 1st, Myles Montgomery – 2nd, Mychal Cron – 3rd, Levi Bruch – 4th, Sydney Mougey – 5th
Class 13: Molly Whisman – 1st, Conner Emnett – 2nd, Luke Rader – 3rd, Nichol Rapp – 4th, Colby Mullen – 5th
Class 14: Rileigh Lang – 1st, Emma Emnett– 2nd, Makenzie Mullens– 3rd, Abel Arey – 4th, Maggie Risner – 5th
Class 15: Layni Conkel – 1st, Jadyn Hedge – 2nd, Hayden Slusher – 3rd, Collin Greene – 4th, Kate Cyrus – 5th
Division III Champion – Rileigh Lang, Division III Reserve Champion – Emma Emnett, Division III Best Scioto County – Turner Young, Division III Reserve Best Scioto County – Layni Conkel
Grand Champion – Rileigh Lang, Reserve Grand Champion – Emma Emnett, Grand Best Scioto County – Kamryn Spriggs, Reserve Scioto County – Turner Young
Senior Showmanship: Kamryn Spriggs – 1st, Wyatt Weghorst – 2nd, Emilee Ramey – 3rd, Kade Glockner – 4, Myles Montgomery – 5th
Intermediate Showmanship: Emma Emnett – 1st, Grace Lucas – 2nd, Jadyn Hedge – 3rd, Lexi Conkel – 4th, Kayden Bentley – 5th,
Junior Showmanship: Chloe Lucas – 1st, Isabelle Graf – 2nd, Erin Shoemaker – 3rd, Makenna Bentley – 4th, Joshua Bentley – 5th
Skillithon Winners:
Junior Class: Chloe Lucas – 1st, Keaton Essman – 2nd, Tyce Cron – 3rd
Intermediate Class: Grace Lucas – 1st, Jayden Hedge – 2nd, Ally Hedge – 3rd, Emma Emnet – 4th, Taylor Cron – 5th
Senior Class: Emilee Ramey – 1st, Dylan Essman – 2nd, Carter Essman – 3rd, Megan Johnson – 4th, Mychal Cron – 5th