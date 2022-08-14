Eastern, Western and Contesting Horse show results from the Scioto County Fair

English Horse Show – Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Saddle Showmanship 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st ; Brooklyn Pierce – 2nd ; Candace Liles – 3rd ; Tyler Slusher – 4th ; Shelby Spradlin – 5th
Saddle Showmanship 8-11: Kendall Stephen – 1st; Kaitlyn Kruetzman – 2nd; Emily Stepp – 3rd; CJ Cronin – 4th; Shaylynn Slusher – 5th
Horseless Horse Showmanship: Allison Crank – 1st; Avery Bohlen – 2nd; Hadlee Adams – 3rd; Annamae Wyman – 4th; Candence Tilley – 5th
Gaited Equitation – Canter: Madelina Vela – 1st
Gaited Equitation – No Canter 15-18: Chase Carver – 1st; Lainie Johnson – 2nd; Marie Prose – 3rd
Gaited Equitation – No Canter 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st; Chandler McCoy – 2nd; Brooklyn Pierce – 3rd; Shelby Spradlin – 4th
Gaited Equitation – No Canter 8-11: Kendall Stephan – 1st; Maggi Conley – 2nd; Lea Johnson – 3rd
Country Pleasure – No Canter 15-18: Carrie Cooper -1st; Chase Carver – 2nd; Alexis Gilliland – 3rd; MaryBeth Sherman – 4th
Country Pleasure – No Canter 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st; Chandler McCoy – 2nd; Brenlee Harris – 3rd; Brooklyn Pierce – 4th; Kasey Essman – 5th
Country Pleasure – No Canter 8-11: Lea Johnson – 1st; Maggi Conley – 2nd; Emily Stepp – 3rd; Braylen Wiley – 4th; CJ Cronin – 5th
Plantation Walking Horse – No Canter: Laine Johnson – 1st; Madelina Vela – 2nd; MaryBeth Sherman – 3rd
Plantation Walking Horse – No Canter: Carrie Cooper – 1st; Kaylee Essman – 2nd; Lea Johnson – 3rd; MaryBeth Sherman – 4th
Easy Gaited Pleasure – No Canter 15-18: Kyleigh Lykins – 1st; Carrie Cooper – 2nd; Kaylee Essman – 3rd; Lainia Johnson – 4th; Marie Prose – 5th
Easy Gaited Pleasure – No Canter 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st; Braelyn Shackart – 2nd; Kasey Essman – 3rd; Shelby Spradlin – 4th; Chandler McCoy – 5th
Easy Gaited Pleasure – No Canter 8-11: Lea Johnson – 1st; Maggi Conley – 2nd; Braylen Wiley – 3rd; Katie Crabtree – 4th; Shaylynn Slusher – 5th
Trail Pleasure – Canter: Laine Johnson – 1st; Brooklyn Pierce – 2nd; Madelina Vela – 3rd; MaryBeth Sherman – 4th
Trail Pleasure – No Canter 15-18: Carrie Cooper – 1st; Chase Carver – 2nd; Haygen Littles – 3rd
Trail Pleasure – No Canter 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st; Kasey Essman – 2nd; Braelyn Shackart – 3rd; Brenlee Harris – 4th; Chandler McCoy – 5th
Trail Pleasure – No Canter 8-11: Lea Johnson – 1st; Maggi Conley -2nd; Kendall Stephen – 3rd; Braylen Wiley – 4th; CJ Cronin – 5th
Style Racking 15-18: Kourtney Tackett – 1st; Carrie Cooper – 2nd; Dalton McCoy – 3rd; Kaylee Essman – 4th; Audrey Thoroughman – 5th
Style Racking 12-14: Wesyn Lang – 1st; Brooklyn Pierce – 2nd; Brenlee Harris – 3rd; Raegan Pertuset – 4th; Chandler McCoy – 5th
Style Racking 8-11: Kamryn Lang – 1st; Katie Crabtree – 2nd
Horseless Horse Gaited Pleasure: Annamae Wyman – 1st; Hadlee Adams – 2nd; Candence Tilley – 3rd
Novice Rider Gaited Pleasure: Lea Johnson – 1st; Braylen Wiley – 2nd; Emily Stepp – 3rd; Alexis Gilliland – 4th
Trail Pleasure Racking – No Canter 15-18: Kayley Cooper – 1st; Kourtney Tackett – 2nd; Audrey Thoroughman – 3rd; Dalton McCoy – 4th; Shay Wilson – 5th
Trail Pleasure Racking – No Canter 12-14: Kasey Essman – 1st; Brenlee Harris – 2nd; Brooklyn Pierce – 3rd; Chandler McCoy – 4th; Wesyn Lang – 5th
Trail Pleasure Racking – No Canter 8-11: Kamryn Lang – 1st; CJ Cronin 2nd; Shaylynn Slusher – 3rd; Katie Crabtree – 4th
Paso Fino Pleasure: Kendall Stephen – 1st
Show Racking 15-18: Carrie Cooper – 1st; Kourtney Tackett – 2nd; Dalton McCoy – 3rd
Haygen Littles – 4th; Audrey Thoroughman – 5th
Show Racking 12-14: Wesyn Lang – 1st; Chandler McCoy – 2nd; Brooklyn Pierce – 3rd;
Show Racking 8-11: Kamryn Lang – 1st; Katie Crabtree – 2nd
Paso Fino Performance: Kyleigh Lykins – 1st
Speed Racking 15-18: Dalton McCoy – 1st; Kourtney Tackett – 2nd
Speed Racking 12-14: Wesyn Lang – 1st; Brooklyn Pierce – 2nd; Chandler McCoy – 3rd; Jayden Wheeler – 4th
Speed Racking 8-11: Kamryn Lang – 1st
Hunter Hack: Ashlynn Pfau – 1st; Shelby Sargent – 2nd; Hannah Hutchinson – 3rd
Hunter Over Fences: Hannah Hutchinson – 1st; Ashlynn Pfau – 2nd
Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: Hannah Hutchinson – 1st ; Ashlynn Pfau – 2nd
Show Jumping: Hannah Hutchinson – 1st; Ashlynn Pfau – 2nd
Small Equine Hunter in Hand 14-18: Alexa Leist – 1st; Georgia Roe – 2nd
Small Equine Hunter in Hand 8-13: Kaitlyn Kruetzman – 1st
Small Equine Jumper in Hand 14-18: Alexa Leist – 1st; Georgia Roe – 2nd
Small Equine Jumper in Hand 8-13: Kaitlyn Kruetzman – 1st
Western Horse Show Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Equestrians with Disabilities Showmanship: Logan McClary – 1st; Skylar Flanagan – 2nd; Donald “Drew” Sherman – 3rd
Western Showmanship 15-18: Briana Coleman – 1st; Luke Runyon – 2nd; Lauren Wolfenbarker – 3rd
Western Showmanship 12-14: Elaine Cook – 1st; Devyn Gilliland – 2nd; Lauren Penix – 3rd
Western Showmanship 8-11: Brenlee Lemon – 1st; Brayden Tackett – 2nd; Drew DeGonzague – 3rd; Audrina Suthers – 4th; McKenna Flanagan – 5th
Small Equine Showmanship 14-18: Emily Scaff – 1st; Hayden Slusher – 2nd
Small Equine Showmanship 8-13: Austin Frantz – 1st; Kaitlyn Kruetzman – 2nd; Zoey Sanford – 3rd; Miles Conley – 4th; Tristen Throckmorton – 5th
Ranch Showmanship 14-18: Sadie Hatfield – 1st; Lexie Johnson – 2nd; Dalton Wright – 3rd; Shay Wilson – 4th; Sydney Burchett – 5th
Ranch Showmanship 8-13: Drew DeGonzague – 1st; Baylee Adkins – 2nd; Maura Urwin – 3rd; Kendall Stephen – 4th
Horseless Horse Showmanship: Rylie Watts – 1st; Rylee Sparks – 2nd; Kianna Hagen – 3rd; Bailey Bennet – 4th; Lillie Wolfenbarker – 5th
Championship Showmanship: Sadie Hatfield -1st; Brianna Coleman – 2nd; Emily Scaff – 3rd; Kyleigh Lykins – 4th
Equestrians with Disabilities Horsemanship: Skylar Flanagan – 1st; Logan McClary – 2nd; Carson Lewis – 3rd; Jayden Tackett – 4th; Donald “Drew” Sherman – 5th
Hunter Under Saddle: Hannah Hutchinson – 1st; Ashlynn Pfau – 2nd; Lexie Johnson – 3rd; Briana Coleman – 4th
Hunt Seat Equitation: Ashlynn Pfau – 1st; Lexie Johnson – 2nd; Hannah Hutchinson – 3rd
Ranch Horsemanship: Tatum Underwood – 1st; Sadie Hatfield – 2nd; Baylee Adkins – 3rd; Maura Urwin – 4th
Western Horsemanship: Elaine Cook – 1st; Makenzie Mullens – 2nd; Brynlee Lemon – 3rd
Walk Trot Horsemanship 14-18: Sadie Hatfield – 1st; Ashlynn Pfau – 2nd; Lainie Johnson – 3rd; Shelby Sargent – 4th
Walk Trot Horsemanship 8-13: Elaine Cook – 1st; Makenzie Mullens – 2nd; Zavier Hatfield – 3rd; Drew DeGonzague – 4th; Brynlee Lemon – 5th
Ranch Riding: Tatum Underwood – 1st; Mary Beth Sherman – 2nd
Ground Roping 15-18: Dalton Wright – 1st; Shay Wilson – 2nd; Mary Beth Sherman – 3rd; Alexis Gilliland – 4th
Ground Roping 12-14: Austin Frantz – 1st; Chandler McCoy – 2nd; Candace Liles – 3rd
Ground Roping 8-11: Drew DeGonzague – 1st; Ian Yost – 2nd; Baylee Adkins – 3rd; Brayden Tackett – 4th; Tristan Throckmorton – 5th
Western Pleasure 14-18: Devyn Gilliland – 1st; Luke Runyon 2nd; Randa Wireman – 3rd
Western Pleasure 8-13: Makenzie Mullens – 1st; Brynlee Lemon – 2nd; Elaine Cook – 3rd; Zavier Hatfield – 4th
Ranch Pleasure 15-18: Dalton Wright – 1st; Lexie Johnson – 2nd; Sadie Hatfield – 3rd; Mary Beth Sherman – 4th; Lainie Johnson – 5th
Ranch Pleasure 12-14: Ella Chamberlin – 1st; Maura Urwin – 2nd; Joshline Sanford -3rd; Kasey Essman – 4th
Ranch Pleasure 8-11: Tatum Underwood – 1st; Drew DeGonzague – 2nd; Baylee Adkins – 3rd
Open Walk Trot or Hunter 15-18: Dalton Wright – 1st; Sadie Hatfield – 2nd; Lainie Johnson – 3rd; Randa Wireman – 4th; Shelby Sargent – 5th
Open Walk Trot or Hunter 12-14: Makenzie Mullens – 1st; Devyn Gilliland – 2nd
Open Walk Trot or Hunter 8-11: Zavier Hatfield – 1st; Brynlee Lemon – 2nd; Kendall Stephen – 3rd; Brayden Tackett – 4th
Novice Walk Trot: Zavier Hatfield – 1st; Drew DeGonzague – 2nd; Devyn Gilliland – 3rd; Baylee Adkins – 4th; Brayden Tackett – 5th
Horseless Horse Walk Trot: Rylie Watt – 1st; Jayne Roberts – 2nd; Owen Watts – 3rd; Rylee Sparks – 4th; Braelyn Cooke – 5th
Reining: Tatum Underwood – 1st; Dalton Wright – 2nd; MaryBeth Sherman – 3rd
Trail: Lexie Johnson – 1st; Maura Urwin – 2nd; Lainie Johnson – 3rd
Trail in Hand 15-18: Abigail Winters – 1st; Georgia Roe – 2nd; Emily Scaff – 3rd
Trail in Hand 12-14: Haley Littles – 1st
Trail in Hand 8-11: Taegan Melvin – 1st; Baylee Adkins – 2nd; Kendall Stephen – 3rd
Horseless Horse Trail in Hand: Rylie Watts – 1st; Lillie Wolfenbarker – 2nd; Alison Crank – 3rd; Rylee Sparks – 4th; Jayne Roberts – 5th
Driven Trail: Abigail Winters – 1st; Georgia Roe – 2nd
Junior Fair Contesting Horse Show – Friday, August 12, 2022
Key Hole 15-18: Kourtney Tackett – 1st; Shay Wilson – 2nd; Randa Wireman – 3rd; Luke Runyon – 4th
Key Hole 12-14: Brenlee Harris – 1st; Laryn Penix – 2nd; Addison Stephens – 3rd ; Joshline Sanford – 4th; Haley Littles – 5th
Key Hole 8-11: Brenlee Lemon – 1st; Brielle Shackart – 2nd; Tyleigh Stephens – 3rd
Pole Bending 15-18: Kyleigh Lykins – 1st; Shay Wilson – 2nd; Kourtney Tackett – 3rd; Sydney Burchett – 4th
Pole Bending 12-14: Brenlee Harris – 1st; Ella Chamberlin – 2nd; Laryn Penix – 3rd; Addison Stephens – 4th; Joshline Sanford – 5th
Pole Bending 8-11: Tyleigh Stephens – 1st
Stakes Race 15-18: Kourtney Tackett – 1st; Randa Wireman – 2nd; Shay Wilson – 3rd; Luke Runyon – 4th
Stakes Race 12-14: Brenlee Harris – 1st; Ella Chamberlin – 2nd; Laryn Penix – 3rd; Haley Littles – 4th
Stakes Race 8-11: Brenlee Lemon -1st; Tyleigh Stephens – 2nd; Brielle Shackart – 3rd
Barrels 15-18: Kourtney Tackett – 1st; Kyleigh Lykins – 2nd; MaryBeth Sherman – 3rd; Randa Wireman – 4th; Shay Wilson – 5th
Barrels 12-14: Brenlee Harris – 1st; Makenzie Mullens – 2nd; Laryn Penix – 3rd; Ella Chamberlin – 4th; Addison Stephens – 5th
Barrels 8-11: Brenlee Lemon – 1st; Tyleigh Stephens – 2nd; Brielle Shackart – 3rd
Driving 14-18: Abigail Winters – 1st; Georgia Roe – 2nd; Emily Scaff – 3rd
Driving 8-13: Austin Frantz – 1st
Driving Reinsmanship 14-18: Georgia Roe – 1st; Abigail Winters – 2nd
Driving Reinsmanship 8-13: Austin Frantz – 1st