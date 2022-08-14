Coroner asks for help contacting deceased Rosario’s family

On Thursday, August 11, the Greenup County Coroner, Neil Wright, was called to a residence in Russell, KY where they identified the remains of a 30 year old Hispanic male as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario formally of San Pedro, CA.

Numerous attempts locally and on social media have been unsuccessful in contacting family members. Wright asks anyone that may have any information to please contact him at (606) 473-9861 or by email at [email protected] or contact Detective Joe Dixon, Russell Police Department, (606) 836-3822 or [email protected] This is an ongoing investigation and we appreciate any information the public can provide to us.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Greenup-Co-Sheriff-Logo.jpg