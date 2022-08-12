Scioto County Rabbit Show – August 9, 2022

Class 1: Commercial Doe & Litter; Gage Hall – 1st, Aliya Isaac – 2nd, Noah Wright – 3rd

Class 2: Fancy Doe & Litter; Kairi Stidham – 1st, Shelby Coriell – 2nd, Ciara Jones – 3rd, Erika Smith – 4th, Shelby Hurst – 5th

Class 3: Market Rabbits – Lightweight

Class 4: Billy Yazell – 1st, Kristine Yazell – 2nd, Maria Gragg – 3rd, Avynne Hayes – 4, Kristine Yazell – 5,

Class 5: Eli Euton – 1st, Aliyah Isaac – 2, Ciara Jones – 3rd, Chloe Horner – 4th, Natalie Newsome – 5th

Class 6: Mason Buckle – 1st, Shelby Coriell- 2nd, Brinley Howard – 3rd, Alexander Smith – 4th, Julia Gragg – 5th

Class 7: Erika Smith – 1st, Noah Wright – 2nd, Chloe Jordan – 3rd, Hunter Buckle – 4th, Bailey Howard – 5th

Class 8: Gage Hall – 1st, Daryan Jordan – 2nd, Shelby Hurst – 3rd, Rachel Davenport – 4th, Gary Alexander – 5th

Grand Champion Market Rabbit- Gage Hall

Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit – Daryon Jordan

Class 9: Natalie Newsom – 1st

Class 10: Gary Alexander – 1st

Class 11: Kristine Yazell – 1st

Class 12: Billy Yazell – 1st

Class 13: Grace Lucas – 1st, Makyla Withrow – 2nd

Class 14: Shelby Coriell – 1st, Cameron – 2nd, Marisa Howard – 3rd

Class 15: Gage Hall – 1st

Best of Breed: Gage Hall, Best of Oppisite Sex of Breed: Grace Lucas

Class 16: Nora Campbell – 1st

Class 17: Chase Montford – 1st

Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Rabbit – Nora Campbell

Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Rabbit – Gage Hall

Class 18: Megan Hickman – 1st

Class 19: Addison Mullins – 1st

Class 20: Noah Wright – 1st, Grant Stevenson – 2nd, Aliyah Isaac – 3rd

Class 21: Chase Crabtree – 1st

Class 22: Shelby Hurst – 1st

Class 23: Ethan Mullins – 1st

Class 24: Lexi Hannah

Class 25: Alex Lands

Class 26: Mya Littleton

Class 27: Erika Smith – 1st, Alexis Gilliland – 2nd

Class 28: Ciara Jones – 1st, LayLynn Dettwiller 2nd

Class 29: Katie Crabtree – 1st

Class 30: Sadie Smith – 1st

Class 31: Haley Galloway – 1st, Jordyn Bradford – 2nd

Class 32: Trinity Simpson – 1st

Class 33: Karleigh Stephens – 1st

Class 34: Karleigh Stephens – 1st

Class 35: Alexis Schuman – 1st

Class 36: Elijah Kasper – 1st, Autumn Cogar – 2nd, Robert Moore – 3rd

Class 37: Camron Strickland – 1st

Class 38: Allison Stricken – 1st

Class 39: Emmalee Kasper 1st

Class 40: Drew Sherman – 1st, Annie Euton – 2nd

Class 41: Vickie Euton – 1st

Class 42: Eli Euton – 1st

Class 43: Kairi Stidham – 1st

Class 44: Layla Craig – 1st

Class 45: Owen Moore – 1st

Class 46: Chloe Lucas – 1st

Class 47: Eli Blevins – 1st

Grand Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit – Ciara Jones

Reserve Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit: Noah Wright

Junior Showmanship Winners: Emmalee Kasper – 1st, Kairi Stidham – 2nd,

Intermediate Showmanship Winners: Noah Wright – 1st, Elijah Kasper – 2nd, Carter Ingles – 3rd, Ethan Mullins – 4th, Layla Craig – 5t

Senior Showmanship Winners: Rachel Davenport – 1st, Ciara Jones – 2nd, Alexis Gilliland – 3rd, Alexis Shuman – 4th, Addison Mullins – 5th

Rabbit Skillathon Winners

Intermediate Class: Ethan Mullins – 1st, Grace Lucas – 2nd, Noah Wright – 3rd, Alexander Smith – 4th

Junior Class: Chloe Horner – 1st, Chloe Lucas – 2nd, Aliyah Issac – 3rd, Sophie Horner – 4th, Katie Crabtree – 5th

Senior Class: Ciara Jones – 1st, Rachel Davenport – 2nd, Addison Mullins – 3rd, Alexis Schuman – 4th, Autumn Cogar – 5th