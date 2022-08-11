Scioto County Junior Fair Goat Show placings

Scioto County – Goat Production Show, August 9, 2022

Class 7 Jr. Doe: Will Kegley – 1st, Linkin Crabtree – 2nd, Carly Thoroughman – 3rd, Jonathan Evans – 4th, Brantlee Zieber – 5th

Class 8 Doe Kids: Gracyn Coriell – 1st, Dannie Galloway – 2nd, Ryan Lawless – 3rd, Abel Arey – 4th, Logan Wolfenbarker – 5th

Class 9 Does: Will Kegley – 1st, Ethan Cordle – 2nd, James Redoutey – 3rd, Lily McHenry – 4th, Laylynn Dettwiller – 5th

Class 10 Doe, Senior Kid: Will Kegley – 1st, Ava Thacker 2nd

Class 11 Yearling Doe: Carson Carver – 1st, Hailey Carver – 2nd, Will Kegley – 3rd, Lillie Wolfenbarker – 4th, Lauren Wolfenbarker – 5th

Class 12 – 2 Yr & Older Doe: Hailey Carver – 1st, Will Kegley – 2nd, James Redoutey – 3rd, Victoria Slone – 4th, Bennett Houston – 5th

Class 13 Dam & Daughter: Haley Carver – 1st, Will Kegley – 2nd, James Redoutey – 3rd, Maddie Lawson – 4th, Bennett Houston – 5th

Scioto County Junior Fair Market Goat Show, August 9, 2022

Division 1 Class 1: Ethan Kingrey – 1st, Karleigh Stephens – 2nd, Danny Galloway – 3rd, Jason Breech – 4th, Branson Nichols – 5th,

Class 2: Elijah LeBrun – 1st, Ryan Lawless – 2nd, Hayden Crabtree – 3, Laylynn Detttwiller – 4th, Keira Cart – 5th

Class 3: Aiden Graf – 1st, Jaxon Powell – 2nd, Linkin Crabtree – 3rd, Taylor Cunningham – 4th, Bethany Fleenor – 5th,

Class 4: Wilson Kegley – 1st , Miles Cook – 2nd, Jayden Whitt – 3rd, Matthew Cogar – 4th, Lauren Wolfenbarker – 5th

Class 5: Rylie Banks – 1st, Ava Thacker – 2nd , Hailey Carver – 3rd ,Rylan Butcher – 4th, Johnathon Evans – 5th,

Class 6: Kelsey LeBrun – 1st, Chase Blackburn – 2nd, Caysen Zieber – 3rd, Aliyah Breech – 4th, Alexis Schuman – 5th

Class 7: Adalynn Brown – 1st, Jayden Jones – 2nd, Allison Crank – 3rd

Division I Champion – Aiden Graf, Division I Best Scioto County – Will Kegley, Division I Reserve Best Scioto County Rylie Banks

Division II Class 8: Cade Blackburn – 1st, Carson Carver – 2nd, Sarah Lewis- 3rd, James Redoutey – 4th, Chase Montford – 5th

Class 9: Cylee Blackburn – 1st, Lily McHenry – 2nd, Levi Pickelsimmer – 3rd, Landon Butcher 4th, Brynnan Phipps – 5th

Class 10: Cadence Kelly – 1st, Trevon Deemer – 2nd, Lyla Horsley – 3rd, Drew Dettwiller – 4th,

Class 11: Pressley Brooks – 1st, Brantlee Zieber – 2nd, Colt Buckle – 3rd Reagan Floyd 4th

Class 12: Natalie Buckle – 1st Victoria Slone – 2nd, Annie Euton – 3rd, Corbin Fidele 5th

Division II Champion – Cade Blackburn, Division II Reserve Champion Cylee Blackburn,

Division II Best Scioto County – Cade Blackburn, Division Reserve Best Scioto County – Cylee Blackburn

Division III

Class 13: Ethan Cordle – 1st, Emily Kavanagh – 2nd, Bennett Houston – 3rd, Lily Harter – 4th, Kylie Pace – 5th

Class 14: Hadley Coriell – 1st, Katelinn Satterfield – 2nd, Camron Strickland – 3rd, Conner Ruggles – 4th, Zack Fleenor – 5th

Class 15: Gracyn Coriell – 1st, Uriah Satterfield – 2nd, Brylynn Jones – 3rd, Emma Horsley – 4th, Claire Phipps – 5th

Class 16: Zoe Leist – 1st, Reuben Thayer – 2nd, Haley Brown – 3rd, Audrina Brewer – 4th, Drake Pace – 5th

Division III Champion – Gracyn Coriell, Division III Reserve Champion – Zoe Leist,

Division III Best Scioto County – Gracyn Coreill, Division III Reserve Best Scioto County – Hadley Coriell

Grand Champion – Cade Blackburn Reserve Champion – Aiden Graf

Grand Champion Best Scioto County – Cade Blackburn

Reserve Champion Scioto County – Will Kegley

Senior Showmanship: Zoe Leist – 1st, Gracyn Coriell – 2nd, Ethan Cordle – 3rd, Kelsey LeBrun – 4th, Katelinn Satterfield – 5th

Intermediate Showmanship: Carson Carver – 1st, Cade Blackburn – 2nd, Hailey Carver – 3rd, Wilson Kegley – 4th, Ava Thacker 5th

Junior Showmanship: Caylee Blackburn – 1st, Hadley Coriell – 2nd, Adlynn Brown – 3rd, James Redoutey – 4th, Pressley Brooks – 5th

Skillathon Winners: Junior Class: Audrina Brewer – 1st, Maddie Lawless – 2nd, Chase Montfort – 3rd, Linkin Crabtree – 4th, Brantlee Zieber – 5th

Skillathon Winners Intermediate Class: Carson Carver – 1st, Uriah Satterfield – 2nd, Hailey Carver – 3rd, Will Kegley – 4th, Jaxon Powell – 5th

Skillathon Winners Senior Class: Autumn Cogar – 1st, Zoe Leist – 2nd, Alexis Schuman – 3rd, Katelinn Satterfield – 4th, Gracyn Coriell – 5th