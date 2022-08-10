City roadwork schedule

The following is a tentative schedule for roadwork for the City of Portsmouth: Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue work on their gas main line replacement projects affecting several city streets; service installation on 3rd Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; surface restoration on 3rd and 4th Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; main line installation on Coles Blvd. between Sherman and Howard, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic, Howard Street will be closed towards the end of the week. R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.

The City of Portsmouth will be crack sealing several city streets as part of the preventative maintenance project. The following is a list of streets to be crack sealed this week.

Street name from to 2nd Street Waller Street Offnere Street Elmwood Drive 23rd Street 25th Street Front Street Glover Street Offnere Street Grandview Avenue 25th Street Dorman Drive Mabert Road U.S. 52 17th Street Oakland Blvd. All All Offnere Street Mill Street Gallia Street Sunrise Avenue Top of Hill Coles Blvd. Winchester Street (Sciotoville) Gallia Street Harding Avenue

Strawser Construction, Inc. will be performing the work.

Prosch https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Nathan-Prosch-City-engineer.jpg Prosch

Staff report

Nathan Prosch, P.E., S.I. is the City Engineer of Portsmouth, Ohio. He can be reached at 740-354-7557 or [email protected]

Nathan Prosch, P.E., S.I. is the City Engineer of Portsmouth, Ohio. He can be reached at 740-354-7557 or [email protected]