City roadwork schedule


Staff report

The following is a tentative schedule for roadwork for the City of Portsmouth: Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue work on their gas main line replacement projects affecting several city streets; service installation on 3rd Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; surface restoration on 3rd and 4th Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; main line installation on Coles Blvd. between Sherman and Howard, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic, Howard Street will be closed towards the end of the week. R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.

The City of Portsmouth will be crack sealing several city streets as part of the preventative maintenance project. The following is a list of streets to be crack sealed this week.

Street name from to
2nd Street Waller Street Offnere Street
Elmwood Drive 23rd Street 25th Street
Front Street Glover Street
Offnere Street
Grandview Avenue 25th Street Dorman Drive
Mabert Road

 U.S. 52

 17th Street
Oakland Blvd.

 All

 All
Offnere Street

 Mill Street

 Gallia Street
Sunrise Avenue

 Top of Hill

 Coles Blvd.
Winchester Street (Sciotoville)

 Gallia Street

 Harding Avenue

Strawser Construction, Inc. will be performing the work.

Nathan Prosch, P.E., S.I. is the City Engineer of Portsmouth, Ohio. He can be reached at 740-354-7557 or [email protected]

