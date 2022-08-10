City roadwork schedule

The following is a tentative schedule for roadwork for the City of Portsmouth: Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue work on their gas main line replacement projects affecting several city streets; service installation on 3rd Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; surface restoration on 3rd and 4th Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; main line installation on Coles Blvd. between Sherman and Howard, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic, Howard Street will be closed towards the end of the week. R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.
The City of Portsmouth will be crack sealing several city streets as part of the preventative maintenance project. The following is a list of streets to be crack sealed this week.
|Street name
|from
|to
|2nd Street
|Waller Street
|Offnere Street
|Elmwood Drive
|23rd Street
|25th Street
|Front Street
|Glover Street
|
|Grandview Avenue
|25th Street
|Dorman Drive
|Mabert Road
|U.S. 52
|17th Street
|Oakland Blvd.
|All
|All
|Offnere Street
|Mill Street
|Gallia Street
|Sunrise Avenue
|Top of Hill
|Coles Blvd.
|Winchester Street (Sciotoville)
|Gallia Street
|Harding Avenue
Strawser Construction, Inc. will be performing the work.
Nathan Prosch, P.E., S.I. is the City Engineer of Portsmouth, Ohio. He can be reached at 740-354-7557 or [email protected]