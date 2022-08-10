SSU Performing Arts Academy to host Open House for Fall Registration

The Shawnee State University Performing Arts Academy (PAA) is accepting new registrations for its fall classes at an upcoming Open House on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. During the event, parents and students can meet with faculty, tour the facility, and learn more about the classes offered. Offered on SSU’s campus, the PAA courses serve as an introduction and instruction to musicians, dancers, and actors.

PAA classes are available for ages 3-17 in Beginner to Advanced technique levels. Courses include ballet, jazz, contemporary, theatre, musical theatre, popfunk, acrodance, guitar, piano, tap, creative movement, and boys acro/popfunk. Adult classes are also available in a number of subjects including clogging, ballet, theatre jazz, guitar, and piano.

The PAA teaches the Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum and Acrobatic Arts with certified instructors. The program is also a member of the Ohio Dance Masters and has professional instructors teaching each of its courses.

Registration for the Performing Arts Academy can also be completed online at shawnee.edu/performing-arts-academy. For more information, contact instructor Summer Logan at [email protected]

Registration is available for fall classes of the Performing Arts Academy. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Performing-Arts-Academy.jpeg Registration is available for fall classes of the Performing Arts Academy.