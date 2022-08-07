Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth

Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.

“The Glockner Chevrolet Company is the oldest, family-owned and operated Chevrolet dealership in the country. Since its inception, the company has provided transportation solutions to the tri-state area for over a century,” said Connor Sherman, Brand Manager for Glockner Enterprises. “The Glockners have gone on to add additional franchises including, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Ford, as well as service centers, parts, and a body shop. Their expansion also includes an oil distribution company as well as a finance company, insurance company, and heavy truck and trailer sales and service. The talented team of professionals at Glockner Enterprises takes pride in offering easy solutions to meet the needs of our local customers.”

JobsOhio is providing a $150,000 Revitalization Grant for costs associated with renovating the former carpet store located at 302 Market Street in Portsmouth. JobsOhio Revitalization Program Grants focus on helping rejuvenate sites in preparation for end-users that support job creation opportunities for Ohioans.

“Glockner Chevrolet is an excellent entrepreneurial success story for Southern Ohio,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “The Glockner family have much to be proud of and have made a lasting impact in the community of Portsmouth. We and our partners at JobsOhio welcome the company’s continued growth in service in Scioto County.”

The Glockner family emigrated from Germany in 1847 and operated a hardware store on Market Street for many years. In 1914, Alex M. Glockner obtained a Chevrolet franchise. Today, Glockner Enterprises has expanded to include multiple companies and employs approximately 300 employees in Scioto County.

“The Glockner Family has been an integral part of the Scioto County economic landscape for more than 100 years. Their commitment to this project and the funds that it will bring to the City of Portsmouth will have a positive and lasting influence on our area,” said Robert Horton, on behalf of the entire team in the Scioto County Economic Development Office. “The relocation of these offices to the Boneyfiddle District will support the downtown retailers and businesses which will strengthen and grow our local economy.”

