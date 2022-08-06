Single vehicle fatal crash on TR-374 (Collier Road)

SOUTH WEBSTER – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on TR-374 (Collier Road) near TR-287 (Jackson Sugar Camp Road) in Scioto County. The crash was reported to the Portsmouth Post at approximately 3:21 P.M. Friday, August 5th.

A 2000 Honda TRX400FW, was traveling westbound on Collier Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned. The operator of the Honda, Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Scioto County Coroner. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and South Webster Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_index.jpg