Scioto County Fair kicks off Monday

LUCASVILLE—Fair season is upon us, and the Scioto County Fair is slated to kick off on August 8th for another fun-filled week of fair events, activities, and entertainment.

From August 8th through the 13th, Scioto Countians can expect to enjoy a jam-packed calendar of 4-H and livestock shows, a bevy of fun carnival games and rides, and plenty of quality entertainment.

Daily admission for the Scioto County Fair is $10, which includes access to fair entertainment, attractions, and rides.

Children under 36 inches tall are admitted for free, according to the Scioto County Fair’s website. Additionally, all veterans who can present their military ID will be admitted for free on Monday, August 8th and Senior day is Friday, August 12th.

The Scioto County Fairgrounds will open daily during the fair at 8 a.m.

The fairground rides, provided by Michael’s Amusements, will open daily at noon until 5 p.m. Following a short break, the rides will then reopen at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Free entertainment at the Grandstand will be offered each evening, along with the fair’s Local Talent Showcase Tent.

Annual Scioto County Fair favorites such as the Demolition Derby (Saturday, August 13th at 5 p.m.) will return to the Grandstand this year. Other Grandstand entertainment includes Fast Traxx MotoCross racing (Monday, August 8th at 7 p.m.), the high school band showcase (Tuesday, August 9th at 5 p.m.), a tractor pull by the Ohio State Tractor Puller Association (Wednesday, August 10th at 7 p.m.), musician Noah Thompson (Thursday, August 11th at 8 p.m.) and TG Sheppard and T. Graham Brown (Friday, August 12th at 8 p.m).

For a full schedule of events, updates, and more information about this year’s Scioto County Fair, visit the Scioto County Fairgrounds website www.sciotocountyfair.org

The Scioto County Fairgrounds are located at 1193 Fairground Road in Lucasville.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected] © Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

