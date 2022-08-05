What you need to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Taxation announced in a release that Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

The holiday comes as many are gathering up school supply necessities in preparation for the upcoming academic year, but anyone can benefit from the tax free holiday as long as their purchased items qualify for the exemption.

The Department of Taxation specified that the following items are exempt from sale and use tax during the holiday:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

The release further specified that “items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.”

Qualification for tax exemption is determined by the type of item and price specified, but there is no limit on qualifying items which can be purchased.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.