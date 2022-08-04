Unofficial result of second primary election

SCIOTO— As predicted the voter turnout for the second 2022 primary election was very low with only 5.34% of Scioto Countians exercising their vote on August 2. Only 2,413 of Scioto County’s 45,160 registered voters cast a ballot in person or by absentee voting. Ohio reports 38,110 total ballots statewide from 7,973,819 registered voter. These are the unofficial results by the State of Ohio (and Scioto County) Board of Elections.

Republican 14th District member of State Central Committee (male seat):

Greg Simpson 60.43% counting for 6,675 Ohio votes with 1,000 from Scioto County. Chris Hicks 17.75% counting for 1,960 Ohio votes with 255 from Scioto County. Christopher Orleck 12.05% counting for 1,331 from Scioto County. Melvin A. Dean 9.77% counting for 1,079 Ohio votes with 103 from Scioto County.

Republican 14th District member of State Central Committee (female seat):

Gloria Martin received 100% of votes counting for 9,900 in Ohio with 1,385 of those from Scioto County in the uncontested seat.

Democratic 14th District member of State Central Committee (male seat):

Ben Brady took the race on the ballot in Ohio with 50.98% or 1,821 votes with only 182 of those from Scioto County. Randy E. Basham had more Scioto County votes at 536 but only pulled 49.02% or 1,751 Ohio votes.

Democratic 14th District (female seat):

Melissa Cropper received 100% of votes counting for 3,451 in Ohio with 682 of those from Scioto County in the uncontested seat.

Ohio State Representative 90th District

Republican incumbent Brian Baldridge 87.82% counting for 3,056 of Ohio votes with 1,512 from Scioto County. Calvin Eli Robinson 12.18% counting for 424 Ohio votes with 140 from Scioto County.

On the Democratic ballot in the uncontested seat, Andrew Dodson received 100% of 1,120 Ohio votes and 685 in Scioto County.

Important dates to remember for the upcoming general election are Military & Overseas absentee voting begins September 23, deadline to register to vote is October 11, early in-person voting begins October 12, absentee voting by mail begins October 12, and Election Day is November 8 with polls open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

