Pike County Fair in full swing as summer winds down

PIKETON—The Pike County Fair is in full swing as summer begins to wind down.

The fair kicked off at the Pike County Fairgrounds earlier this week, and the remainder of the schedule is sure to offer up plenty of fun for all who attend.

Thursday, August 4th, promises free admission for all senior citizens for the fair’s Senior Citizens Day. Free admission is available throughout the week for active members of the military who present their military ID.

General admission to the Pike County Fair is $8, which includes a variety of rides, attractions, and exhibits within that cost.

Rides open daily at 1 p.m., and are up and running late into the evening, closing at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. for the remainder of the fair (see schedule for ride closure times).

A variety of livestock shows line the schedule for the rest of the week, as well as fun nightly entertainment and shows in addition to the packed schedule of fair events and programming.

Thursday evening, August 4th, will offer a fun-filled Truck & Tractor Pull brought to you by the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association (OSTPA) at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Friday night’s entertainment is scheduled to be an exciting Auto-Cross event, which the organizers are calling the American Super Sports Off-Road Auto Cross—the event will also take place at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Saturday evening will feature a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building. An arm-wrestling tournament (held in the A. E. Blaum Show Arena) and the Smash-It Demolition Derby (Grandstand) will each kick off at 7 p.m.

To view updates to the schedule or to learn more about the Pike County Fair, visit the Pike County Fairgrounds on Facebook.

The Pike County Fairgrounds are located at: 311 Mill Street, Piketon, OH.

Participants gathered on Monday for the Pike County Fair’s Parade of Clubs, which featured all of Pike County’s 4-H Clubs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Pike1.jpg Participants gathered on Monday for the Pike County Fair’s Parade of Clubs, which featured all of Pike County’s 4-H Clubs. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman | Courtesy https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Pike2.jpg Jennifer Buckler| Courtesy

By Kasie McCreary kmccreary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at kmccreary@aimediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

