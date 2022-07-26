Rain delay: MSP seeks vendors for rescheduled street sale

Main Street Portsmouth is readying for the August 6 street sale to close the street and open the businesses.

A postponement of the July street sale, Main Street has taken the time to improve the event further by adding more vendors, reserve an inflatable for kids, and rebook the musical talent.

“It was unfortunate to have rain cancel the event, but we are going into August with optimism, seeing as we took the time to work on the event further,” Executive Director Joseph Pratt explained.

The street sale is a classic Main Street event, in which the organization closes Second Street, between Court and Market, for a day of shopping.

“It is always a fun time,” Pratt claimed. “The businesses on Second Street put good on the sidewalk or street and we bring outside vendors to setup. We get old and new shoppers and a day of supporting the local economy.”

Pratt said that events like this are important to him.

“You know, with Amazon and other online avenues, shopping is easier and easier. Unfortunately, those options are all outside the area and we don’t see those benefits,” Pratt said. “Shopping locally is important, because it supports neighbors. Neighbors support their communities. The community grows when we spend a dollar with a local business.”

Main Street says the event is family friendly and they encourage people to bring their kids to play on the inflatable, visit the booth Stuffin’ Fun, visit Happy Pot, shop at the various other booths, and so on.

Additionally, the musical talents of BJ Cantrell will fill the air, who is a major local favorite when it comes to music.

The street sale is August 6, between 11 and 4 p.m., and the organization will accept new vendors by noon the Friday before.

To reserve a spot, call Pratt at (740) 464-4501 or email [email protected]

Also, visit Main Street Portsmouth on Facebook for more information about the event, other events they host, and a wide array of programming.