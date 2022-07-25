Authorities investigating single vehicle fatal crash

MINFORD – The Portsmouth Post and the Ohio Investigative Unit are investigating fatal crash the occurred around 3:45 am on July 24, 2022. The crash occurred on Blue Run Rd near the intersection of Isaac Rickey Rd, in Madison Township.

The driver, Joshua J. Alley age 19, of Minford, Ohio was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on Blue Run Rd. Mr. Alley drove off the west side of the road striking a culvert and a tree, before overturning. Mr. Alley sustained life threating injuries and died at the scene.

The front seat passenger, Caleb A Cunningham, age 20, of South Webster, Ohio sustained non-life threating injuries and was treated at the scene.

Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash and neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s office, Minford VFD, Minford Squad 3 and Ted’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers at the Portsmouth Post and OIU Agents of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

