SSU Development Foundation awards over $17,000 in grants

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has awarded $17,700 through the SSUDF Grants Program to numerous on-campus programs for the 2022 autumn semester. The SSUDF Grants Program awards grants to benefit those programs developed on SSU’s campus. The program is supported through The Shawnee Fund – the university’s unrestricted fund that supports SSU students’ most pressing needs within its community.

“The SSUDF Grants program is a tremendous tool to meet the direct needs of our faculty and staff as they serve SSU students,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation. “The efficiency of this program to fund experiential learning, recruiting, academic support programs, and beautification efforts has benefited our students for twenty years.”

The SSUDF Grants Program has awarded nearly 500 projects across campus to benefit students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the surrounding community since beginning in 1992. For the Autumn 2022 semester, the program awarded grant monies to eight projects focused on student recruitment, student and community programming, student developmental activities, and more.

“I am looking forward to the programs and projects our students, faculty, and staff bring us over the next twenty years,” said Moore.

The autumn semester’s awarded projects include Earn Your Bear Claws in Clinical Laboratory Science, Graduate School Recruitment, Grow Your Own, Matt Matthews Early Arrival, Publicizing Mathematics, Scholar Leader Program, Shawnee Game Conference, and Weekend of Welcome.

To learn more about the SSUDF Grants Program, visit www.givetossu.com/grants or contact SSU Development Foundation by calling (740) 351-3284 or by emailing [email protected]